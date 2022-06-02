Astros Crawfish Boil: June 2nd, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Yordan Alvarez played hero in yesterday’s finale against the A’s, delivering three runs and a series sweep in the 8th inning (Astros.com)
- Highlights here in case you were looking for a good time (MLB Video)
- You may have noticed Kyle Tucker in the two hole after Brantley got a blow yesterday (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- It’s no secret that Houston has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to pitching, but how did we get here? (Astros.com)
Around the League
- Today is the second annual Lou Gehrig’s Day for MLB (MLB.com)
- Josh Donaldson isn’t happy that his Yankees teammates didn’t rush to defend his racist remark last week (ESPN)
- It looks like Robinson Cano is already out after signing with the Padres recently (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Juan Soto will not be on the trade block this season according to the Nationals’ GM (Sports Illustrated)
- Aaron Judge’s decision to not sign an extension at the beginning of the season is starting to look like the best one of his career (FanGraphs)
- Paul Goldschmidt is having a hell of a month at the plate, but you may not have even heard about it (FanGraphs)
Loading comments...