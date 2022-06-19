Astros Prospect Report: June 18th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (28-37) lost 8-5 (BOX SCORE)

Lee got the scoring started in the 5th with a 3 run HR, his 9th HR of the season. In the 6th, they picked up 2 more runs on a Valdez RBI single and Leon RBI double. Brown started and was cruising until the 5th when he allowed 5 runs (though 3 came after he was pulled). Rosscup allowed a run in relief of Brown and then the Express got two unearned runs off of Olczak in the 6th. The offense was unable to get anything else going as the Space Cowboys fell 8-5.

Note: Leon has a .817 OPS and 19 SB this season.

Hunter Brown , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 7 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 7 K Zac Rosscup , LHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Jon Olczak , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Joe Record, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (27-35) won 10-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the first on an Arias sac fly. In the 2nd inning they picked up 2 runs on an Abreu 2 run double. A Dirden solo HR in the 3rd and E. Diaz solo HR in the 4th extended the lead. Endersby got the start and went 3.2 innings allowing 4 runs, 3 earned. He was relieved by Henderson who tossed 2.1 scoreless innings. The Hooks added to their lead in the 6th scoring 3 runs on an Alvarez RBI single, Berryhill RBI groundout and a run scoring on a wild pitch. The offense would get two more insurance runs in the 7th on an Abreu RBI single and a run scoring on an error. Torres allowed a 1 run in relief but Conn tossed a scoreless 9th to seal the win.

Note: Dirden has a .949 OPS with 10 HR and 21 2B this season.

Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

3.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 K Layne Henderson , RHP: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN)

2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN) Jojanse Torres , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Devin Conn, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (24-37) lost 12-8 (BOX SCORE)

McDermott started for the Tourists but struggled allowing 5 runs and retiring just two batters. The offense responded with 4 runs in the first on a Santana 2 run single and a Guerrero 2 run HR. The offense picked up 3 more in the 2nd inning on a Lee solo HR and Stevens and Santana RBI singles. The Braves picked up 4 in the 5th and 2 in the 6th to take a 12-8 lead. The offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 12-8.

Note: Correa is hitting .311 in this season.

Chayce McDermott , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Cole McDonald , RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 7 K

3.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 7 K Cesar Gomez , RHP: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Danny Cody, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (29-32)

Game 1 - won 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

Swanson started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 4 scoreless innings with 9 strikeouts. Mascai put Fayetteville on the board in the 3rd with a 2 run HR. The Woodpeckers got another run in the 5th on an error and 2 more runs in the 6th on a Guilamo 2 run single. Matthews allowed 3 runs over 2.2 innings. DeLabio came in and allowed a hit but Whitaker threw out a baserunner at the plater to end the game.

Note: Swanson has 42 K in 37.2 innings this season.

Nic Swanson , RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K

4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K Zack Matthews , RHP: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K (WIN)

2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K (WIN) Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

Game 2 - won 8-2 (BOX SCORE)

Mejias started game two and went 4.2 innings allowing 2 runs with 8 strikeouts. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 3rd on RBI singles from Loperfido and Cerny and a run scoring on a wild pitch. In the 5th the offense picked up 5 more runs on an Orr 2 run single, Molina RBI single, Williams RBI single and another run on a steal. Reina would close it out with 2.1 scoreless innings as the Woodpeckers swept the doubleheader.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .303 this season.

Christian Mejias , RHP: 4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K Fabricio Reina, RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Shawn Dubin (6.97 ERA) - 1:05 CT

CC: TBD - 1:35 CT

AV: Juan Pablo Lopez (13.09 ERA) - 12:05 CT

FV: TBD - 1:05 CT