Astros Prospect Report: June 17th

See how the prospects performed last night

By Jimmy Price
Houston Astros Photo Day
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 16: Jake Meyers #6 of the Houston Astros poses for a photo during the Houston Astros Photo Day at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches complex on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo by Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (28-36) won 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Space Cowboys jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on a Valdez 2 run HR, his 6th in Triple-A. They got another run in the 3rd on a Jones RBI single. Valdez added an RBI single in the 5th. Conine started and went 5 innings allowing 3 runs. In the 6th, McKenna connected on a 2 run single to extend the lead to 6-3. Hernandez tossed a scoreless inning and was then relieved by France. France allowed a couplw runs but was able to hold on for the save.

Note: Valdez has a 1.321 OPS in Triple-A.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (26-35) won 11-10 (BOX SCORE)

After falling behind 3-0, the Hooks rallied for 5 runs in the 2nd on an Arias RBI single, E. Diaz 3 run HR, and Berryhill RBI double. Deason started and allowed 5 runs over 3 innings. The offense got 1 in the 6th on a fielder’s choice and the blew it open in the 5th scoring 5 runs on a Y. Diaz solo HR and 2 run HRs from Whitcomb and Kessinger. The pen would allow five runs as the Cardinals made it close but Casey was able to hold on for the save.

Note: Dirden has a .934 OPS and 21 2B this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (24-36) won 13-7 (BOX SCORE)

The offense got things going in the 2nd scoring 5 runs on a Lee 2 run single, Hamilton RBI single and Correa 2 run single. The offense picked up 5 more runs in the 3rd on a Santana 2 run HR, two runs scoring on an error and a Correa RBI single. Taveras started and allowed 1 run over 3 innings. The Tourists added two more on RBI singles from Hamilton and Barber in the 4th. Hamilton added another RBI single in the 6th. Taveras was relieved by Kouba who allowed 4 runs, 3 earned, over 4 innings with 7 strikeouts. Then pen allowed a couple more but was able to hold on for the win.

Note: Hamilton is hitting .350 in High-A.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (27-32) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Salgado started and went 5 innings allowing 2 runs, 1 earned, while working around a rain delay. He was relieved by Ullola who tossed 3 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. The offense finally got on the board in the 8th on a Mascai RBI double. Unfortunately that was it from the offense as the Woodpeckers fell 2-1.

Note: Ullola has a 1.82 ERA with 38 K in 24.2 innings this season.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: TBD - 6:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Chayce McDermott (4.35 ERA) - 5:05 CT

FV: TBD - 3:05 CT

