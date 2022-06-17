Astros Prospect Report: June 16th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (27-36) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

The first run of the game came in the 4th on a Brinson solo HR. He would later add an RBI single in the 6th. Bermudez got the start for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs over 6 innings of work. The Express took the lead in the 7th but Sugar Land rallied back. In the 8th, the Space Cowboys got a run on a Brinson RBI single to tie it. In the 9th, McKenna gave Sugar Land the lead with an RBI double. Paredes and Blanco had scoreless outings again to close it out.

Note: Paredes has a 1.00 ERA with 38 K in 27 innings this season.

Jonathan Bermudez , LHP: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K Joe Record , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN) Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (25-34) won 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

Berryhill put the Hooks on the board in the first with a solo HR. Tamarez started for the Hooks and allowed 1 run over 4 innings while picking up 5 strikeouts. In the 6th, Dirden and Whitcomb hit back to back HRs and another run scored on a wild pitch. Dirden would add an RBI single in the 7th. Springfield got 2 unearned runs off of West but Conn was able to come in and slam the door for the save.

Note: Berryhill is hitting .365 with 3 HR in June.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN) Derek West , RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Devin Conn, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (23-36) lost 22-1 (BOX SCORE)

Brown started for Asheville and went 5 innings allowing 4 runs, 3 earned, with 6 strikeouts. Hamilton put the Tourists on the board in the first with a leadoff HR, his 8th HR of the season. The game would start to get out of hand with Peck, Cody, Coats and Lee allowing 4+ runs as the Tourists fell 22-1.

Note: Hamilton has a .903 OPS this season.

Aaron Brown , RHP: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Hunter Peck , LHP: 1.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

1.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Danny Cody , RHP: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Jacob Coats , RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K AJ Lee, RHP: 1.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (27-31) POSTPONED

FCL Astros

Forrest Whitley made his first rehab start yesterday. Read about it here.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Brett Conine (6.04 ERA) - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Diosmerky Taveras (5.75 ERA) - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT