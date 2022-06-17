Astros Crawfish Boil: June 17th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Let’s break down those two immaculate innings from a couple of days ago and see how they compare to history (The Athletic, $$$)
- There was a Forrest Whitely sighting yesterday as he finally pitched a game in 2022 (Astros.com)
- The Astros have the biggest division lead in baseball at 9.5 games, but is that enough to get them to October? (Houston Chronicle)
- Justin Verlander’s domnant return to a mound after two years of recovery is something rarely seen on this earth (ESPN+, $$$)
Around the League
- The Angels were able to snap a three-game skid thanks to Ohtani, but they’ve built themselves a rather impressive hole in the division (MLB.com)
- Meanwhile, the Yankees continue to roll through the league, now sitting on a 7-game winnings streak (MLB.com)
- The team has been winning so much it now wants to conquer France when MLB plays games there in 2025 (ESPN)
- Should more people be paying attention to Jose Ramirez as one of baseball’s superstars (538 Sports)
- Rob Manfred recently sat down to talk about the game, rule changes, and where the sport is headed (MLB.com)
- Let’s check in on Garrett Stubbs over in Philadelphia (Houston Chronicle)
