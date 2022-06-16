Astros Crawfish Boil: June 16th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- The Astros became the first team in MLB history to toss two immaculate innings in the same game during yesterday’s victory of the Rangers, which is pretty nifty (Astros.com)
- With highlights available here for those who like perfection (MLB Video)
- Just a heads up that tomorrow’s game will be on Apple TV+ again (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- Like so many of us, Ryne Stanek’s whole world changed when he became a father, including the parts that deal with baseball (Astros.com)
- Jeremy Pena is headed to the IL list with an injured thumb after diving for a ball during Tuesday’s game (Houston Chronicle)
- The Astros have picked up Dillon Thomas off of waivers after sending Jake Meyers to the 60-Day IL (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Should Houston start looking at a possible trade Wilson Contreras? (Apollo Houston)
Around the League
- The Braves have now hit 14 straight wins, with the latest coming off of Spencer Strider’s performance last night (MLB.com)
- The Yankees are now 15 games over 500 as they continue to just blitz through the rest of the league (MLB.com)
- The Marlins are trying to grab Ramon Laureano out of the A’s bargain bin (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Department of Justice is asking the Feds to look into MLB’s antitrust exemption after minor league teams complained about its practices (ESPN)
