Astros Prospect Report: June 15th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (26-36) won 10-4 (BOX SCORE)

The Space Cowboys got off to a good start scoring 3 runs in the first on a Valdez solo HR, Hensley RBI double and Lee RBI single. In the 3rd, the Space Cowboys got back to back HRs from Meyers and Valdez. Dubin got the start and allowed 3 runs over 4 innings while striking out 8. Valdez stayed hot connecting on another solo HR in the 5th, his 3rd of the game. In the 6th, Lee drove in another run with an RBI single. Jones kept the scoring going connecting on a 3 run HR for Sugar Land. The bullpen was solid with Paredes and Blanco closing it out.

Note: Valdez is hitting .360 with 16 HR this season.

Shawn Dubin , RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 8 K

4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 8 K Jon Olczak , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (WIN)

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (WIN) Zac Rosscup , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Josh James , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (24-34) lost 10-8 (BOX SCORE)

Diaz put the Hooks on the board in the first with a solo HR. In the 2nd, the offense picked up 5 runs on Diaz and Abreu RBI singles and a Berryhill 3 run HR. Robaina started and pitched well until the 4th where he allowed 6 runs. Henderson relieved him and allowed an unearned run in the 4th as well. The Hooks tied it in the 6th on a Whitcomb RBI double and took the lead in the 8th on an E. Diaz solo HR. Torres was next in and allowed a run in the bottom of the 8th as Springfield tied it and then allowed a walk-off 2 run HR as the Hooks fell 10-8.

Note: Berryhill has 13 2B, 7 HR, 38 RBI this season.

Julio Robaina , LHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 1 K

3.1 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 1 K Layne Henderson , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Jojanse Torres, RHP: 1.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (23-35) lost 10-4 (BOX SCORE)

Cobos started for the Tourists and allowed 2 runs over 3 innings. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Santana 2 run double. In the 3rd, Gonzalez added a 2 run double to take a 4-2 lead. Gusto relieved Cobos and struggled allowing 8 runs as the Braves took a 10-4 lead. The offense was quiet the rest of the way as the Tourists fell 10-4.

Note: Gonzalez has 4 HR, 15 RBI in 11 games in June.

Franny Cobos , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Ryan Gusto , RHP: 3.0 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

3.0 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Jose Betances , RHP: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Jacob Coats, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (27-31) lost 8-1 (BOX SCORE)

Santos started for the Woodpeckers and after a scoreless first, he came out for the second and walked two before being pulled. It’s unknown if it was injury related. He was relieved by Garcia who 3 inherited runs to score and allowed 3 runs himself, though one was earned. Whitaker put the Woodpeckers on the board in the 4th with an RBI single. Miley went 4 innings in relief allowing 2 runs and Ford tossed 2 scoreless innings. The offense was quiet the rest of the way as the Woodpeckers lost 8-1.

Note: Barry has a 3.15 ERA this season.

Alex Santos , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Freylin Garcia , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Deylen Miley , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Kasey Ford, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Jonathan Bermudez (8.10 ERA) - 7:05 CT

CC: Misael Tamarez (4.71 ERA) - 7:05 CT

AV: Aaron Brown (6.23 ERA) - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT