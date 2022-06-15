Astros throw TWO IMMACULATE INNINGS as they top Rangers 9-2

In a game to remember from the pitching standpoint on Wednesday, the Astros ambushed the Rangers early in the contest with a six-run first inning to leave the job on their pitchers’ hands. On the mound, Luis García and Phil Maton threw one immaculate inning apiece to make history for the first time in MLB with two immaculate innings in the same game.

18 pitches. 2 pitchers. 1 record.

The Astros’ feat has several bright spots. It’s the first time in MLB history a team has thrown two immaculate innings – even better: it was against the same hitters!!! García and Maton struck out Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Durán, and Brad Miller in the second and seventh innings on nine pitches each.

For you to have an idea of how big this is, it’s also the first time there are two immaculate innings ON THE SAME DAY. There are now nine Houston franchise pitchers with an immaculate inning:

Bob Bruce, 1964

Pete Harnisch, 1991

Mike Magnante, 1997

Randy Johnson, 1998

Shane Reynolds, 1999

Brandon Backe, 2004

Will Harris, 2019

Luis García, 2022

Phil Maton, 2022

The Houston franchise now has nine of the 106 recorded immaculate innings and is tied with the Dodgers and Yankees for the most in MLB history.

Making his 12th start of the year, García was dominant this time and picked up his first win in more than a month (May 12). Over 92 pitches (68 strikes), he hurled six innings of four hits, two runs (one earned), no walks, nine strikeouts, and one home run.

LUIS GARCIA IS IMMACULATE.

García received an uncommon, early run support that was good enough to work comfortably on the hill. The Astros scored six times in the first inning via RBI’s from Yordan Álvarez (two-run double), Kyle Tucker (RBI groundout), José Sirí (RBI single), and Martín Maldonado (two-run double).

Maldonado, by the way, had his third two-hit effort in his last four games. On Wednesday, Maldonado went 2-for-4 with a double, his fifth homer of the season, and three driven in.

After García was pulled off the game, Phil Maton took the ball to throw nine pitches and record the second immaculate inning of the afternoon.

SAME GAME. SAME BATTERS.



PHIL MATON IS IMMACULATE.

Seth Martínez pitched another scoreless inning to keep his ERA intact at 0.00 (15 IP already), and Brandon Bielak finished things up with a perfect ninth.

The Astros will come back home again on Friday after resting on Thursday. They’re set to host the White Sox for a three-game series until Sunday. The first game presents an exciting matchup between Framber Valdez and Lucas Giolito. See you at Minute Maid Park!

