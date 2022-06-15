Astros Crawfish Boil: June 15th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- After losing late on Monday, the Astros decided to return the favor with an 4-run 8th inning to tie the series in Arlington (Astros.com)
- Highlights here (MLB Video)
- Hector Neris had his suspension reduced by a game after appealing his punishment for his role in the fracas with the Mariners (ESPN)
- 11th-ranked Astros prospect Cristian Gonzalez had a big-boy game down on the farm last night, driving in nine runners for the Tourists (Astros.com)
- The White Sox come to town this weekend, but nightmares of last year’s ALCS may still be playing in their sleep (Houston Chronicle)
Around the League
- A little bit of pain in victory for the Cardinals last night as Miles Mikolas came within one strike of a no-hitter before it was broken up (MLB.com)
- The Braves have driven their winning streak to 13 games now as they continue to be one of the hottest teams in baseball (MLB.com)
- And though it’s hardly the only thing going right for them, the return of Ronald Acuna Jr. can’t be underestimated when looking at the Braves’ recent success (FanGraphs)
- It was a wild one in Philly last night as the Marlins had a comeback win that was made for the movies (MLB.com)
- Could Chris Sale return to Boston’s mound as a reliever? (ESPN)
- How did the Angels’ Taylor Ward suddenly become one of baseball’s hottest hitters? (Sports Illustrated)
