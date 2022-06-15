Astros Prospect Report: June 14th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (25-36) won 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Space Cowboys jumped out to an early lead scoring 6 runs in the first on a Matijevic solo HR, Valdez 2 run single, Hensley 2 run double and a run scoring on an error. Solomon started for Sugar Land and went 4 innings allowing 1 run. He was relieved by Donato who closed the game out allowing 2 runs, 1 earned, over the final 5 innings as the Space Cowboys won 6-3.

Note: Matijevic has 12 HR this season.

Peter Solomon , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Chad Donato, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (24-33) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

Melendez started for the Hooks and pitched well allowing 1 run over 4.1 innings. He was relieved by Casey who retired the final two batters of the 5th. Chaidez was in next and he went 3 innings allowing 2 runs. The offense struggled though picking up just four hits, all singles, as they were shutout in thee 3-0 loss.

Note: Melendez has allowed 1 earned over his last two outings.

Jaime Melendez , RHP: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

4.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Chandler Casey , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Adrian Chaidez, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (23-34) won 19-7 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti started for the Tourists and went 4 innings allowing 4 runs, 3 earned with 7 strikeouts. Gonzalez put the offense on the board in the 4th with a 2 run single. The Tourists got another run in the 5th with a run scoring on an error. In the 6th, the offense picked up 4 runs on a Gonzalez RBI double and Stubbs 3 run HR. The Braves scored 3 off of Lopez to tie it in the 7th but Gonzalez responded with a 3 run HR to give Asheville the lead again. The offense blew it open in the 8th scoring 9 runs on a Guerrero 2 run HR, Carrasco RBI groundout, another Gonzalez 3 run HR, Santana RBI double and another Guerrero 2 run HR. Cody closed it out with a scoreless 9th as Asheville got the week started with a blowout.

Note: Gonzalez has 4 HR, 13 RBI in 10 games in June.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K Juan Pablo Lopez , LHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN) Danny Cody, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (27-30) lost 1-0 (BOX SCORE)

Barry started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 4 scoreless innings. He was relieved by Calderon who went 4 scoreless into the 9th. After retiring one batter, he was pulled and an inherited run was allowed by Schroeder. The offense was quiet on the night picking up just five hits as they were shutout in the 1-0 loss.

Note: Barry has a 3.15 ERA this season.

Shea Barry , RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Carlos Calderon , RHP: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

4.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Jayson Schroeder, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: TBD - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Franny Cobos (4.76 ERA) - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT