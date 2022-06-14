Astros Crawfish Boil: June 14th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Good offense early that turned into bad pitching late sunk the Astros in Game 1 last night, even as Yordan Alvarez continued to be a one man show (Astros.com)
- Highlights available here for those inclined to check the tape (MLB Video)
- Speaking of Yordan, it seems as though the man is personally carrying the Astros through the season at this point (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- Though Martin Maldonado’s cat-like reflexes are pretty helpful as well (Astros.com)
- Could the Astros jump into the Wilson Contreras market at the deadline? (MLB Trade Rumors)
Around the League
- The red-hot Braves have now rattled off 12 straight wins, the most in the majors this season (MLB.com)
- But that news is tempered by the fact that Ozzie Albies has a fractured foot (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Apparently Joe Maddon got a mohawk to help inspire the Angels just hours before they canned him (Sports Radio 610)
- Stephen Strasburg’s injury woes continue as he turns right around and heads back to the IL after just one start (ESPN)
Loading comments...