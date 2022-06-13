Filed under: Game 61 Thread. June 13, 2022, 7:10 CT. Astros @ Rangers Cristian Javier opens the series with the Rangers. By William Metzger(bilbos) Jun 13, 2022, 7:03pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 61 Thread. June 13, 2022, 7:10 CT. Astros @ Rangers Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports More From The Crawfish Boxes Jeremy Peña’s Strong Start Deserves Attention Astros Prospect Report: June 12th 2022 Series Poll: Houston Astros @ Texas Rangers Astros Crawfish Boil: June 13th, 2022 Luhnow’s Next Chapter: Cancun FC Altuve, Peña, and Verlander avoid sweep! Astros snap losing streak with a 9-4 win Loading comments...
Loading comments...