Astros Prospect Report: June 12th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (24-36) won 7-2 (BOX SCORE)
The Space Cowboys got on the board in the first inning on a Julks RBI double. In the 3rd, they blew it open scoring 4 runs on a Leon solo HR, Hensley 2 run double, and Brinson RBI single. The offense got another run in the 4th on a Matijevic RBI double. France started for Sugar Land and was great striking out 8 over 6 innings while allowing 1 run. Lee added an RBI double in the 8th for a little insurance. Brown closed it out striking out 4 over the final 3 innings to seal it.
Note: Matijevic has a 1.007 OPS this season.
- J.J. Matijevic, 1B: 2-for-5, R, 2B, RBI
- Corey Julks, LF: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Jake Meyers, CF: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Taylor Jones, 3B: 0-for-2, R, 2 BB
- David Hensley, DH: 1-for-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI
- Lewis Brinson, RF: 1-for-4, RBI
- Alex De Goti, SS: 1-for-4, R, SB
- Korey Lee, C: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI
- Pedro Leon, 2B: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI
- J.P. France, RHP: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K (WIN)
- Hunter Brown, RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (SAVE)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (24-33) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)
Endersby started for the Hooks and went 4 innings allowing 4 runs, though just 1 was earned. He was relieved by West who allowed 1 run over 2 innings. The offense got 3 runs in the 8th inning on a Edwin Díaz solo HR and Yainer Diaz 2 run HR. Ruppenthal and Conn had scoreless outings in relief but the offense was unable to score again as they fell 5-3.
Note: Diaz has 46 RBI in 53 games this season.
- Wilyer Abreu, LF: 1-for-3, R, 2 BB
- Luke Berryhill, C: 1-for-5
- Yainer Diaz, 1B: 1-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Bryan Arias, 3B: 2-for-4
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 1-for-4
- Edwin Díaz, DH: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI, BB
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- Derek West, RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- Devin Conn, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (22-34) lost 11-8 (BOX SCORE)
Asheville got on the board in the 3rd on a Sandle solo HR. McDonald started for the Tourists and went 3.2 innings allowing 2 runs. He was relieved by Peck who allowed 3 runs while retiring just one batter. McDermott was next in and he allowed 3 runs over 2 innings. The Tourists got one back in the 6th on a Guerrero RBI single and one in the 7th on Santana RBI double to make it 8-3. The Tourists battled back scoring 5 runs in the 8th on a Sandle RBI double, Correa sac fly, Rodriguez RBI groundout and RBI singles from Gonzalez and Carrasco to tie it. Unfortunately the Drive walked it off with a 3 run HR in the 9th.
Note: Hamilton has a .942 OPS in 16 High-A games.
- Quincy Hamilton, LF: 0-for-5, R, BB
- Michael Sandle, CF: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- J.C. Correa, DH: 1-for-4, R, RBI, BB
- Nerio Rodriguez, C: 1-for-5, RBI
- Luis Santana, 2B: 3-for-5, R, 2 2B, RBI
- Cristian Gonzalez, SS: 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI, BB
- Deury Carrasco, 3B: 1-for-4, RBI, BB
- Luis Guerrero, LF: 1-for-4, R, RBI, BB
- Cole McDonald, RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Hunter Peck, LHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Chayce McDermott, RHP: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Jose Betances, RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Jacob Coats, RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (27-29) CANCELLED
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: OFF
CC: OFF
AV: OFF
FV: OFF
