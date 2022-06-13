Astros Prospect Report: June 12th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (24-36) won 7-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Space Cowboys got on the board in the first inning on a Julks RBI double. In the 3rd, they blew it open scoring 4 runs on a Leon solo HR, Hensley 2 run double, and Brinson RBI single. The offense got another run in the 4th on a Matijevic RBI double. France started for Sugar Land and was great striking out 8 over 6 innings while allowing 1 run. Lee added an RBI double in the 8th for a little insurance. Brown closed it out striking out 4 over the final 3 innings to seal it.

Note: Matijevic has a 1.007 OPS this season.

J.P. France , RHP: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K (WIN) Hunter Brown, RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (24-33) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

Endersby started for the Hooks and went 4 innings allowing 4 runs, though just 1 was earned. He was relieved by West who allowed 1 run over 2 innings. The offense got 3 runs in the 8th inning on a Edwin Díaz solo HR and Yainer Diaz 2 run HR. Ruppenthal and Conn had scoreless outings in relief but the offense was unable to score again as they fell 5-3.

Note: Diaz has 46 RBI in 53 games this season.

Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Derek West , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Devin Conn, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (22-34) lost 11-8 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the 3rd on a Sandle solo HR. McDonald started for the Tourists and went 3.2 innings allowing 2 runs. He was relieved by Peck who allowed 3 runs while retiring just one batter. McDermott was next in and he allowed 3 runs over 2 innings. The Tourists got one back in the 6th on a Guerrero RBI single and one in the 7th on Santana RBI double to make it 8-3. The Tourists battled back scoring 5 runs in the 8th on a Sandle RBI double, Correa sac fly, Rodriguez RBI groundout and RBI singles from Gonzalez and Carrasco to tie it. Unfortunately the Drive walked it off with a 3 run HR in the 9th.

Note: Hamilton has a .942 OPS in 16 High-A games.

Cole McDonald , RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Hunter Peck , LHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Chayce McDermott , RHP: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

2.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Jose Betances , RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Jacob Coats, RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (27-29) CANCELLED

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF