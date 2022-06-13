Astros Crawfish Boil: June 13th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- The Astros’ bats woke up loudly and suddenly in last night’s game, salvaging the final game of the weekend series against the Marlins (Astros.com)
- And you can see the highlights from that game here (MLB Video)
- Yesterday was Altuve’s 520th multi-hit game, padding an already stellar career for the Astro powerhouse (Twitter - Jose de Jesus Ortiz)
- Pena has been languishing in his first rookie slump, but maybe yesterday’s big home run snapped that (Astros.com)
- Speaking of Pena, he recently sat down to give an interview on his first year in the big leagues (Sportsmap Houston)
- Odorizzi is working on fielding as his return to the mound continues to draw closer (Astros.com)
- It looks like Alex Bregman won that fantasy football league that got Joc Pederson slapped in the face (Sports Illustrated)
Around the League
- Carlos Rodon was on point as the Giants handed the Dodgers their first sweep at San Francisco’s hands since 2016 (MLB.com)
- The Braves are on fire right now, having rifled off 11 straight wins (MLB.com)
- Matt Carpenter is now the first Yankee to mash 6 taters in his first 10 games (Sports Illustrated)
- No team has ever made the playoffs during the same season as an 11+ game losing streak, but the Angels are willing to try (AP News)
- The fate of the Orioles is being decided as the Angelos family seems to be feuding over the team (MLB Trade Rumors)
