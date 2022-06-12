Astros Prospect Report: June 11th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (23-36) won 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

Jones put Sugar Land on the board in the first inning with an RBI single. The offense got 3 more in the 4th on a McKenna sac fly, Matijevic RBI single and Valdez RBI double. Conine started for the Space Cowboys and allowed 3 runs, 2 earned over 4.2 innings with 6 strikeouts. Sugar Land got a couple insurance runs in the 7th with a run scoring on a wild pitch and a De Goti RBI single. The bullpen was great with scoreless outings from Hernandez, James, Paredes and Blanco to close it out.

Note: Blanco has a 1.80 ERA with 21 K in 15 innings this season.

Brett Conine , RHP: 4.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

4.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Nick Hernandez , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (WIN)

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (WIN) Josh James , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (24-32) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Deason started for the Hooks but struggled allowing 5 runs while retiring just 3 batters. The Hooks first two runs came in the first inning on an error. After falling behind 6-2, Arias got the Hooks closer with a 2 run single in the 6th inning. Bravo was great in relief tossing 6 innings allowing 1 run with 7 strikeouts. In the bottom of the 9th, Dirden connected on a solo HR to make it 6-5 but that was it from the offense as the Hooks fell by that score.

Note: Dirden has 8 HR, 41 RBI and a .917 OPS this season.

Cody Deason , RHP: 1.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K Devin Conn , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Jose Bravo, RHP: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (22-33) lost 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba got the start for the Tourists and was great through the first 5 innings allowing 1 run. The Tourists picked up 2 runs in the 6th on a Barber RBI triple and Stevens RBI single. Kouba came back out for the 6th and allowed a 2 run HR as the Drive took a 3-2 lead. Kouba finished allowing 3 runs in 6 innings in his High-A debut. The offense was quiet the rest of the way as Asheville fell 3-2.

Note: Barber is hitting .329 this season.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

6.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Diosmerky Taveras, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (27-29) won 6-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 2nd inning on bases loaded walks to Mascai and Ramirez. Batista started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 4 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. Swanson was next in and allowed 2 runs in the 5th as the Shorebirds tied it at 2. In the top of the 7th, Cerny connected on a grand slam to take a 6-2 lead. Swanson closed it out with a scoreless 6th and 7th to seal the win.

Note: Cerny has 4 HR, 19 RBI in June.

Edinson Batista , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Nic Swanson, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K (WIN)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: J.P. France (5.61 ERA) - 6:05 CT

CC: TBD - 1:05 CT

AV: Cole McDonald (9.13 ERA) - 2:05 CT

FV: TBD - 1:05 CT