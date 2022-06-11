Astros Prospect Report: June 10th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (22-36) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Bermudez started for the Space Cowboys and went 3.2 innings allowing 2 runs. Matijevic put Sugar Land on the board in the first inning with a leadoff HR. In the 3rd, Matijevic tied it with another solo shot and Julks went back to back with another HR to give them the 3-2 lead. The bullpen was great tossing 5.1 scoreless innings to close out the win.

Note: Matijevic has 11 HR and a .993 OPS this season.

Jonathan Bermudez , LHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K Joe Record , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN) Jon Olczak , RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

1.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Zac Rosscup , LHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (24-31) lost 7-4 (BOX SCORE)

Diaz put the Hooks on the board with a 2 run HR in the first. Tamarez started and got roughed up allowing 5 runs in 1.2 innings. The Hooks picked up another 2 runs in the 3rd on a Wagner 2 run single. Torres and Henderson were solid in relief but the offense was unable to score anything else as the Hooks fell 7-4.

Note: Diaz has 44 RBI in 51 games this season.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

1.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Jojanse Torres , RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Layne Henderson , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (22-32) lost 16-4 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the first on a Rodriguez RBI single. Gusto started for the Tourists and struggled allowing 7 runs over 1.2 innings. The offense got two back in the 5th on solo HRs from Rodriguez and Gonzalez. Brown was next in out of the pen and he allowed 7 runs over 4 innings. Stevens added a solo HR in the 6th but that was it from the offense as the Tourists fell 16-4.

Note: Coats has 40 K in 27 innings this season.

Ryan Gusto , RHP: 1.2 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

1.2 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Hunter Peck , LHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Aaron Brown , RHP: 4.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Jacob Coats, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (26-29) won 7-1 (BOX SCORE)

Matthews started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 1 run over 3 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a Loperfido RBI groundout and RBI singles from Williams and Cerny. In the 5th, the Woodpeckers got 2 more runs on a Loperfido RBI double and Williams sac fly. Williams added some insurance with a 2 run HR in the 7th. Mejias was great in relief tossing 4 scoreless innings and Reina closed it out with a scoreless 9th to seal it.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .336 since May 1st.

Zack Matthews , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Palmer Wenzel , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Christian Mejias , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN) Fabricio Reina, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Brett Conine (6.28 ERA) - 6:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Rhett Kouba (-.— ERA) - 6:05 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT