Astros Prospect Report: June 10th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (22-36) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)
Bermudez started for the Space Cowboys and went 3.2 innings allowing 2 runs. Matijevic put Sugar Land on the board in the first inning with a leadoff HR. In the 3rd, Matijevic tied it with another solo shot and Julks went back to back with another HR to give them the 3-2 lead. The bullpen was great tossing 5.1 scoreless innings to close out the win.
Note: Matijevic has 11 HR and a .993 OPS this season.
- J.J. Matijevic, LF: 3-for-4, 2 R, 2B, 2 HR, 2 RBI
- Corey Julks, RF: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI, BB
- Enmanuel Valdez, 3B: 1-for-4, 3B
- Jonathan Bermudez, LHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Jon Olczak, RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Zac Rosscup, LHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (SAVE)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (24-31) lost 7-4 (BOX SCORE)
Diaz put the Hooks on the board with a 2 run HR in the first. Tamarez started and got roughed up allowing 5 runs in 1.2 innings. The Hooks picked up another 2 runs in the 3rd on a Wagner 2 run single. Torres and Henderson were solid in relief but the offense was unable to score anything else as the Hooks fell 7-4.
Note: Diaz has 44 RBI in 51 games this season.
- Luke Berryhill, C: 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 BB
- Yainer Diaz, 1B: 1-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Justin Dirden, LF: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Will Wagner, 3B: 2-for-4, 2 RBI
- Jordan Brewer, CF: 1-for-4
- Edwin Diaz, SS: 1-for-4, 2B
- Misael Tamarez, RHP: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Jojanse Torres, RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Layne Henderson, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (22-32) lost 16-4 (BOX SCORE)
Asheville got on the board in the first on a Rodriguez RBI single. Gusto started for the Tourists and struggled allowing 7 runs over 1.2 innings. The offense got two back in the 5th on solo HRs from Rodriguez and Gonzalez. Brown was next in out of the pen and he allowed 7 runs over 4 innings. Stevens added a solo HR in the 6th but that was it from the offense as the Tourists fell 16-4.
Note: Coats has 40 K in 27 innings this season.
- Quincy Hamilton, DH: 1-for-3, R, 2B, BB
- Chad Stevens, 2B: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Nerio Rodriguez, 1B: 3-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- J.C. Correa, 3B: 1-for-4, 2B
- Cristian Gonzalez, SS: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Ryan Gusto, RHP: 1.2 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- Hunter Peck, LHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Aaron Brown, RHP: 4.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Jacob Coats, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (26-29) won 7-1 (BOX SCORE)
Matthews started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 1 run over 3 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a Loperfido RBI groundout and RBI singles from Williams and Cerny. In the 5th, the Woodpeckers got 2 more runs on a Loperfido RBI double and Williams sac fly. Williams added some insurance with a 2 run HR in the 7th. Mejias was great in relief tossing 4 scoreless innings and Reina closed it out with a scoreless 9th to seal it.
Note: Loperfido is hitting .336 since May 1st.
- Yeuris Ramirez, 3B: 0-for-3, R, 2 BB
- Kenedy Corona, RF: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Joey Loperfido, 2B: 1-for-4, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, 2 SB
- Justin Williams, DH: 2-for-3, R, HR, 4 RBI
- Logan Cerny, LF: 1-for-4, RBI
- Freddy Guilamo, C: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Jaxon Hallmark, CF: 1-for-3, R, BB, SB
- Zack Matthews, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Palmer Wenzel, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Christian Mejias, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN)
- Fabricio Reina, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: Brett Conine (6.28 ERA) - 6:05 CT
CC: TBD - 7:05 CT
AV: Rhett Kouba (-.— ERA) - 6:05 CT
FV: TBD - 6:05 CT
