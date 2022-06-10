Filed under: Game 58 Thread. June 10, 2022, 7:10 CT. Mariners @ Astros Luis Garcia takes the mound in the opener against tnbe Marlins By William Metzger(bilbos) Jun 10, 2022, 6:32pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 58 Thread. June 10, 2022, 7:10 CT. Mariners @ Astros Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports More From The Crawfish Boxes 2022 Series Preview: Miami Marlins @ Houston Astros Astros Prospect Report: June 10th Does José Urquidy have a Seattle Mariner problem? Astros Prospect Report: June 8th Astros Crawfish Boil: June 9th, 2022 Astros Fall to Mariners, 6-3. Lose Series at Minute Maid. Loading comments...
Loading comments...