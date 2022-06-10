Astros Prospect Report: June 10th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (21-36) lost 6-1 (BOX SCORE)

Dubin got the start and was great through the first two innings striking out 4. He ran into some trouble in the 3rd allowing 3 runs and another in the 4th. He went 4.1 innings allowing 4 runs and striking out 7. The offense’s lone run came in the 6th on a De Goti sac fly. OKC picked up a couple more runs and the Sugar Land offense was quiet as the Space Cowboys fell 6-1.

Note: Dubin has 40 K in 27 innings this season.

Shawn Dubin , RHP: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

4.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 7 K Nick Hernandez , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Peter Solomon, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (24-30) won 7-4 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the 2nd inning on RBI singles from Brewer and Alvarez. Chaidez started for the Hooks and went 3.2 innings allowing 3 runs. After San Antonio got a run in the 5th, the Hooks responded with a run on an Alvarez RBI groundout. The Hooks went into the 8th down 4-3 but tied it on a Dirden RBI single. Robaina pitched in relief and was great tossing 4 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts. The game went into the bottom of the 9th tied 4-4 and Abreu walked it off with a 3 run HR for the 7-4 win.

Note: Abreu has 9 HR and a .894 OPS this season.

Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 0 K

3.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 0 K Chandler Casey , RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Julio Robaina, LHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN)

A+: Asheville Tourists (22-31) lost 6-2 (BOX SCORE)

Gomez started and went 2.1 scoreless innings. He was relieved by Cobos who went 1.2 scoreless innings. The Tourists got on the board in the 5th when Stubbs scored on an error. Greenville scored all 6 of their runs in the 6th inning as they took a 6-1 lead. Carrasco got one back in the 8th on a solo HR but that was it from the offense as the Tourists fell 6-2.

Note: Hamilton has a hit in 12 of his 13 High-A games.

Cesar Gomez , RHP: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Franny Cobos , RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Danny Cody , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 K Kyle Gruller , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Jose Betances, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (25-29) won 15-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers jumped out to an early lead in the first on a Cerny 3 run HR. Ullola started and went 4 innings allowing 1 unearned run and striking out 7. The offense got 2 more in the 5th on a Loperfido 2 run double. After a Whitaker RBI groundout in the 6th, the offense got 2 more runs in the 7th on an error and Cerny RBI single. The Woodpeckers capped it off with 6 runs in the 8th on RBI singles from Molina and Cerny, a run on an error, Whitaker RBI double and Rivas 2 run single. Ford closed it out with 2.2 scoreless innings.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .315 this season.

Miguel Ullola , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K Bryant Salgado , RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 3 K (WIN)

2.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 3 K (WIN) Kasey Ford, RHP: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Jonathan Bermudez (8.39 ERA) - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Ryan Gusto (7.20 ERA) - 6:05 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT