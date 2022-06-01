YORDAN DOES IT AGAIN! Astros come back with four-run ninth to top A’s 5-4

Yordan Álvarez is carrying the Astros lineup. On Wednesday afternoon, the young stud delivered another clutch hit –this time with bases loaded— to cap a four-run ninth inning and complete a great comeback win 5-4 to sweep the Athletics in the three-game series.

Álvarez came to home plate with bases loaded and the Astros down in the score 3-2. After a bases-loaded RBI single that got the Astros the win on Sunday against the Mariners, there was a feeling in the air about Álvarez’s at-bat on Wednesday. And he came clutch again!

Yordan hit a bases-clearing, go-ahead double off lefty Sam Selman to make it 5-3 in the top of the ninth inning. Now, Álvarez has gotten at least two hits in each of his last four games and is hitting for a .341 batting average (14-for-41) in his last 11 contests, with two doubles, a triple, and two home runs.

That hit also helped Justin Verlander avoid the loss. The veteran righty threw seven strong innings, allowed two hits and three earned runs (including one home run), gave up two walks, and struck out six hitters.

Bryan Abreu got the win and is now 3-0 and Ryan Pressly got his 10th save of the season before allowing a run that brought the score closer by one run. It was the first run surrendered by Pressly since May 5.

The Astros, who were also helped by RBIs from Alex Bregman and Aledmys Díaz, will begin the final series of their current road trip on Friday when they visit the Royals at Kauffman Stadium for a three-game faceoff. José Urquidy is expected to start against Brady Singer.

