Astros Crawfish Boil: June 1st, 2022

Astros News
- It was Chas McCormick’s world last night as he helped drive the Astros to victory in Game 2 of the Oakland series (Astros.com)
- Julia Morales caught up with him afterwards to discuss his monster game (Twitter - AT&T Sports SW)
- Highlights here in case you missed it (MLB Video)
- Jeremy Pena might just be the most professional rookie in all of baseball (Sports Illustrated)
Around the League
- So what does it mean when you’re on top of your division at the beginning of June? (MLB.com)
- Maybe some of these brash June predictions will change the calculus on the division winners (MLB.com)
- Scary moment in Anaheim last night when Kurt Suzuki took a pitch off the neck and passed out for a few moments (Yahoo! Sports)
- The White Sox have had some pretty significant subtractions after cutting Dallas Keuchel and losing Tim Anderson to the IL (FanGraphs)
- Big moment for the Clemens clan last night with Kody Clemens making his MLB debut with the Tigers (MLB.com)
