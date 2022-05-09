Astros Crawfish Boil: May 9th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- The Astros finished off the sweep and a perfect homestand with a 5-0 victory over the Tigers (Houston Chronicle)
- Highlights here for those looking to relive the Mother’s Day glory (MLB Video)
- Here’s the formula for how the Astros have managed to put 7 straight into the win column (Astros.com)
- Dusty Baker didn’t need 2,000 wins to be a great manager (538 Sports)
- McCullers continues down the road to recovery and is now throwing on flat ground from 90 feet (Astros.com)
- Corey Julks made his momma proud yesterday, hitting a walk off homer for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Twitter - Minor League Baseball)
- The results are in and Astros fans drink the 6th most of any teams’ fans in baseball (Click2Houston)
Around the League
- There were walk offs all over the place yesterday starting with the Mariners, who squeaked out a 2-1 victory in 10 (MLB.com)
- The Angels just barely avoided heading to extras with a 9th inning rally yesterday (MLB.com)
- The last of the West Coast walk offs took place in San Diego with Jorge Alfaro swatting a pinch hit homer (MLB.com)
- The Yankees got in on it too with Gleyber Torres sending the Bronx faithful home happy (MLB.com)
- Chris Woodward was a little salty about that last one, calling Yankees stadium a little league park (Sporting News)
- Max Scherzer had gone 24 straight starts without a loss until yesterday (MLB.com)
- Should the White Sox begin to worry about their 2022 season? (FanGraphs)
- Dan Bellino apologized for antagonizing Madison Bumgarner during the hand massage incident (Sports Illustrated)
