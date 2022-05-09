Astros Prospect Report: May 8th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (12-18) lost 10-2 (BOX SCORE)

Brown started for the Space Cowboys but had a tough first inning allowing 2 runs and throwing 39 pitches. He was relieved by Olczak who tossed 2 scoreless innings. Julks put Sugar Land on the board with a solo HR in the 5th. The game unraveled in the 6th as Ivey and Rosscup allowed 8 runs. Julks would connect on another solo HR in the 9th but that was it for the offense as they fell 10-2.

Note: Matijevic has a 1.103 OPS this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (11-16) won 9-6 (BOX SCORE)

Endersby started for the Hooks and allowed 4 runs, 3 earned, over 5 innings of work. The Hooks got on the board in the 3rd scoring 4 runs on a Diaz RBI groundout and a Berryhill 3 run HR. In the 4th, Salazar added a solo HR. After falling behind 6-5, Kessinger tied it up with a solo HR in the 7th. In the 8th, they took a commanding lead scoring 3 runs on a Dirden RBI double, Salazar sac fly and Arias RBI single. Sprinkle closed it out with a scoreless 9th to get the save.

Note: Dirden is hitting .454 over the last 6 games.

Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Angel Macuare , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (WIN)

3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (WIN) Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (6-20) won 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

McDermott started for the Tourists and pitched really well allowing just 1 hit over 5 scoreless innings while striking out 6. The GrassHoppers got a run off of Chaidez in the 7th but the Tourists tied it up in the 8th on a Wagner RBI single. The game went to extra innings and Asheville scored 4 runs on a Sandle RBI double, RBI singles from Wagner and Correa, and a Lee RBI groundout. The GrassHoppers got one run back in the bottom of the 10th but the Tourists held on for the 5-2 win.

Note: McDermott has 33 K in 23 innings this season.

Chayce McDermott , RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Danny Cody, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (9-18) lost 6-0 (BOX SCORE)

Miley started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 4 scoreless innings with 8 strikeouts. Calderon relieved Miley and allowed 5 runs over 1.2 innings. The offense was quiet picking up just 2 hits during the game as they were shutout in the 6-0 loss.

Note: Miley has a 2.53 ERA with 31 K in 21.1 innings this season.

Quincy Hamilton , RF: 1-for-2, 2 BB

1-for-2, 2 BB Kenedy Corona, CF: 1-for-4, 3B

Deylen Miley , RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K

4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K Carlos Calderon , RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

1.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Kasey Ford , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Jayson Schroeder, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF