Astros Prospect Report: May 7th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (12-17) lost 2-0 (BOX SCORE)

Bermudez started for the Space Cowboys and pitched well striking out 7 over 5 scoreless innings. France was next up out of the pen and struck out 4 over 3 innings while allowing 2 runs on a 2 run HR in the 6th. Blanco tossed a scoreless 9th inning but the offense was quiet as they were shutout in the 2-0 loss.

Note: Hensley has reached base in 26 consecutive games.

Jonathan Bermudez , LHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K J.P. France , RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (10-16) lost 10-7 (BOX SCORE)

Diaz put the Hooks on the board in the first inning connecting on a 3 run HR, his 3rd of the season. Bravo got the start and went 3 innings allowing 2 runs. Betances made his Double-A debut and allowed 4 runs, 2 earned in 2 innings. Next in was Torres who allowed 3 unearned runs as the Missions extended their lead. The Hooks tried to rally getting RBI singles from Dirden and Adolph in the 7th. They got one more run on a double play in the 9th but that was it as the Hooks fell 10-7.

Note: Dirden is hitting .450 in May.

Jose Bravo , RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Jose Betances , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K Jojanse Torres , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (5-20) POSTPONED

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (9-17) lost 6-1 (BOX SCORE)

Batista got the start for the Woodpeckers and allowed 5 runs over 4 innings. The Woodpeckers’ lone run came on a Palma RBI single in the 4th inning. Swanson went 3 innings in relief allowing 1 run but the offense was unable to get anything else going as they lost 6-1.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .302 this season.

Edinson Batista , RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Fabricio Reina , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Nic Swanson, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Hunter Brown (2.35 ERA) - 2:05 CT

CC: Jimmy Endersby (1.31 ERA) - 5:05 CT

AV: Spencer Arrighetti (2.70 ERA) - 1:00 CT

FV: TBD - 4:05 CT