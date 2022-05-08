Astros Prospect Report: May 7th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (12-17) lost 2-0 (BOX SCORE)
Bermudez started for the Space Cowboys and pitched well striking out 7 over 5 scoreless innings. France was next up out of the pen and struck out 4 over 3 innings while allowing 2 runs on a 2 run HR in the 6th. Blanco tossed a scoreless 9th inning but the offense was quiet as they were shutout in the 2-0 loss.
Note: Hensley has reached base in 26 consecutive games.
- Corey Julks, LF: 1-for-3, BB, SB
- David Hensley, 2B: 0-for-2, 2 BB
- Pedro Leon, CF: 0-for-3, BB, SB
- J.J. Matijevic, 1B: 1-for-3, BB
- Michael Papierski, C: 1-for-4, 2B
- Jonathan Bermudez, LHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K
- J.P. France, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (10-16) lost 10-7 (BOX SCORE)
Diaz put the Hooks on the board in the first inning connecting on a 3 run HR, his 3rd of the season. Bravo got the start and went 3 innings allowing 2 runs. Betances made his Double-A debut and allowed 4 runs, 2 earned in 2 innings. Next in was Torres who allowed 3 unearned runs as the Missions extended their lead. The Hooks tried to rally getting RBI singles from Dirden and Adolph in the 7th. They got one more run on a double play in the 9th but that was it as the Hooks fell 10-7.
Note: Dirden is hitting .450 in May.
- Wilyer Abreu, DH: 1-for-3, R, 2B, 2 BB, SB
- Enmanuel Valdez, LF: 0-for-1, R, 2 BB
- Yainer Diaz, 1B: 1-for-5, R, HR, 3 RBI
- Luke Berryhill, C: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Justin Dirden, CF: 4-for-4, 2 R, RBI, BB
- Cesar Salazar, 2B: 3-for-5, 2B, SBB
- Bryan Arias, 3B: 0-for-2, RBI, 2 BB
- Ross Adolph, RF: 1-for-5, RBI
- Jose Bravo, RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Jose Betances, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K
- Jojanse Torres, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (5-20) POSTPONED
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (9-17) lost 6-1 (BOX SCORE)
Batista got the start for the Woodpeckers and allowed 5 runs over 4 innings. The Woodpeckers’ lone run came on a Palma RBI single in the 4th inning. Swanson went 3 innings in relief allowing 1 run but the offense was unable to get anything else going as they lost 6-1.
Note: Loperfido is hitting .302 this season.
- Logan Cerny, DH: 1-for-4, 2B, SB
- Quincy Hamilton, CF: 2-for-4, R
- Joey Loperfido, LF: 2-for-4, 2B
- Miguel Palma, C: 3-for-4, RBI
- Edinson Batista, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Fabricio Reina, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Nic Swanson, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: Hunter Brown (2.35 ERA) - 2:05 CT
CC: Jimmy Endersby (1.31 ERA) - 5:05 CT
AV: Spencer Arrighetti (2.70 ERA) - 1:00 CT
FV: TBD - 4:05 CT
