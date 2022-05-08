 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Astros Prospect Report: May 7th

See how the prospects performed last night

By Jimmy Price
Hooks Justin Dirden (33) hits it deep in the Corpus Christi Hooks season opener against the San Antonio Missions on April 8, 2022 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (12-17) lost 2-0 (BOX SCORE)

Bermudez started for the Space Cowboys and pitched well striking out 7 over 5 scoreless innings. France was next up out of the pen and struck out 4 over 3 innings while allowing 2 runs on a 2 run HR in the 6th. Blanco tossed a scoreless 9th inning but the offense was quiet as they were shutout in the 2-0 loss.

Note: Hensley has reached base in 26 consecutive games.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (10-16) lost 10-7 (BOX SCORE)

Diaz put the Hooks on the board in the first inning connecting on a 3 run HR, his 3rd of the season. Bravo got the start and went 3 innings allowing 2 runs. Betances made his Double-A debut and allowed 4 runs, 2 earned in 2 innings. Next in was Torres who allowed 3 unearned runs as the Missions extended their lead. The Hooks tried to rally getting RBI singles from Dirden and Adolph in the 7th. They got one more run on a double play in the 9th but that was it as the Hooks fell 10-7.

Note: Dirden is hitting .450 in May.

A+: Asheville Tourists (5-20) POSTPONED

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (9-17) lost 6-1 (BOX SCORE)

Batista got the start for the Woodpeckers and allowed 5 runs over 4 innings. The Woodpeckers’ lone run came on a Palma RBI single in the 4th inning. Swanson went 3 innings in relief allowing 1 run but the offense was unable to get anything else going as they lost 6-1.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .302 this season.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Hunter Brown (2.35 ERA) - 2:05 CT

CC: Jimmy Endersby (1.31 ERA) - 5:05 CT

AV: Spencer Arrighetti (2.70 ERA) - 1:00 CT

FV: TBD - 4:05 CT

