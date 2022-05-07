Astros Prospect Report: May 6th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (11-16) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

The Space Cowboys offense got rolling in the 4th inning scoring 4 runs on a Leon solo HR, a run on a wild pitch, and a McKenna 2 run double. In the 5th, Matijevic added to the lead with a solo HR, his 5th of the season. Conine started for Sugar Land and was great striking out 7 over 6 innings while allowing 1 run. Sugar Land scored 4 runs in the 6th, all scoring on wild pitches. Dubin was great in relief striking out 6 over 2.2 scoreless innings and Hernandez closed it out retiring the last batter of the game for the 9-1 win.

Note: Leon is hitting .353 in 5 games in May.

PEDRO LEON SOLO BLAST!!! pic.twitter.com/HM6FfKESjO — Astros Future (@AstrosFuture) May 7, 2022

Brett Conine , RHP: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN) Shawn Dubin , RHP: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Nick Hernandez, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (10-15) won 7-4 (BOX SCORE)

Tamarez started for the Hooks and was solid striking out 5 over 4 scoreless innings. The Hooks first got on the board in the 2nd on an Arias RBI groundout. In the 3rd, they scored 2 more runs on a Diaz RBI single and Berryhill sac fly. The Hooks got another in the 4th on an Adolph RBI groundout. Berryhill added a solo HR in the 5th to extend the lead. The Hooks picked up 2 more runs on a Kessinger RBI single and Valdez sac fly. Melendez allowed 4 runs in relief but Conn was able to close it out tossing 2.1 scoreless to seal it.

Note: Diaz is hitting .293 this season.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5 K Layne Henderson , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Jaime Melendez , RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K Devin Conn, RHP: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K (WIN)

A+: Asheville Tourists (5-20) won 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Sandle put the Tourists on the board first connecting on a grand slam in the 4th inning. Jaquez made his High-A debut and was great for the first four innings but ended up allowing 4 runs in the 4th before he was pulled. In the 6th the Tourists picked up 2 runs on a Correa RBI single and Carrasco RBI double. The Grasshoppers got a run in the bottom of the inning but rain forced the game to be called early as Asheville walked away with the 6-5 win.

Note: Sandle has homered in 4 straight games.

Ernesto Jaquez , RHP: 4.1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 5 K

4.1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 5 K Alfredi Jimenez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)

1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN) Kyle Gruller, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (9-16) lost 8-4 (BOX SCORE)

Ulloa started for the Woodpeckers but allowed 3 runs while retiring just 2 batters. The Woodpeckers got 2 runs back in the 2nd on a Loperfido RBI single and another run scoring on a double play. Hamilton scored on a wild pitch in the 3rd to tie it up at 3. The RiverDogs got 2 runs off Matthews and 3 runs off Gusto as they took the lead. Ramirez added a solo HR in the 9th inning but that was it from the offense as the Woodpeckers fell 8-4.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .293 this season.

Miguel Ullola , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 K Zack Matthews , RHP: 3.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

3.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Ryan Gusto, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: TBD - 6:05 CT

CC: TBD - 3:05 CT

AV: Chayce McDermott (5.00 ERA) - 5:30 CT

FV: TBD - 5:05 CT