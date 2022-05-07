 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Astros Prospect Report: May 6th

See how the prospects performed last night!

By Jimmy Price
MLB: MAR 20 Spring Training - Nationals at Astros
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 20: Houston Astros pitcher Brett Conine throws the ball from the mound during an MLB spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros at The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 20, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (11-16) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

The Space Cowboys offense got rolling in the 4th inning scoring 4 runs on a Leon solo HR, a run on a wild pitch, and a McKenna 2 run double. In the 5th, Matijevic added to the lead with a solo HR, his 5th of the season. Conine started for Sugar Land and was great striking out 7 over 6 innings while allowing 1 run. Sugar Land scored 4 runs in the 6th, all scoring on wild pitches. Dubin was great in relief striking out 6 over 2.2 scoreless innings and Hernandez closed it out retiring the last batter of the game for the 9-1 win.

Note: Leon is hitting .353 in 5 games in May.

PEDRO LEON SOLO BLAST!!! pic.twitter.com/HM6FfKESjO

— Astros Future (@AstrosFuture) May 7, 2022

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (10-15) won 7-4 (BOX SCORE)

Tamarez started for the Hooks and was solid striking out 5 over 4 scoreless innings. The Hooks first got on the board in the 2nd on an Arias RBI groundout. In the 3rd, they scored 2 more runs on a Diaz RBI single and Berryhill sac fly. The Hooks got another in the 4th on an Adolph RBI groundout. Berryhill added a solo HR in the 5th to extend the lead. The Hooks picked up 2 more runs on a Kessinger RBI single and Valdez sac fly. Melendez allowed 4 runs in relief but Conn was able to close it out tossing 2.1 scoreless to seal it.

Note: Diaz is hitting .293 this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (5-20) won 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Sandle put the Tourists on the board first connecting on a grand slam in the 4th inning. Jaquez made his High-A debut and was great for the first four innings but ended up allowing 4 runs in the 4th before he was pulled. In the 6th the Tourists picked up 2 runs on a Correa RBI single and Carrasco RBI double. The Grasshoppers got a run in the bottom of the inning but rain forced the game to be called early as Asheville walked away with the 6-5 win.

Note: Sandle has homered in 4 straight games.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (9-16) lost 8-4 (BOX SCORE)

Ulloa started for the Woodpeckers but allowed 3 runs while retiring just 2 batters. The Woodpeckers got 2 runs back in the 2nd on a Loperfido RBI single and another run scoring on a double play. Hamilton scored on a wild pitch in the 3rd to tie it up at 3. The RiverDogs got 2 runs off Matthews and 3 runs off Gusto as they took the lead. Ramirez added a solo HR in the 9th inning but that was it from the offense as the Woodpeckers fell 8-4.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .293 this season.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: TBD - 6:05 CT

CC: TBD - 3:05 CT

AV: Chayce McDermott (5.00 ERA) - 5:30 CT

FV: TBD - 5:05 CT

