Astros get fifth win in a row behind a wonderful job by Luis García

The Astros did it again. Luis García had a memorable night on the mound and certainly one of the best starts of his career, this time to beat the Tigers with a 3-2 score. With seven strong innings, the 25-year-old García carried the Astros to their fifth consecutive victory, their longest streak of the season.

García tied his longest start and his career-high in strikeouts with nine. He surrendered two hits, two runs (one earned), and gave up two walks. The right-hander finished his night retiring the last 15 hitters he faced.

García used his cutter as his major weapon against the Tigers on Friday night. In fact, he threw 33 cutters (36% of his 91 pitches) and generated 17 swings, including 13 whiffs. How about that!

Now, García has gone at least six innings in each of his last three outings, a fact that says a lot about a pitcher who used to struggle to pitch beyond the fifth episode. In his last two appearances, he’s thrown 13 innings and allowed three earned runs, good for a 2.08 ERA.

Offensively, the Astros needed only three runs to get past Detroit. In the third inning, Houston built its lead thanks to a solo shot from Chas McCormick and a two-run home run from Martín Maldonado, both against rookie pitcher Beau Brieske.

Chazzy Fizz with the early fireworks. pic.twitter.com/nhuhIdC5rh — Houston Astros (@astros) May 7, 2022

With closer Ryan Pressly unavailable, Rafael Montero was solid again and picked up his third save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. His ERA went down to 0.73 after 12 appearances (12.1 IP).

The Astros are now five games above .500 and are getting close to the first-place Angels. On Saturday afternoon, both teams will play each other again in a battle of left-handed starters: Framber Valdez against Eduardo Rodríguez. The Astros will be looking for their sixth W in a row!

VIDEOS AND BOX SCORE HERE.