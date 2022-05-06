Game 27 Thread. May 6, 2022, 7:10 CT. Tigers @ Astros

An exciting, infuriating, exhilarating game last night. The Astros bats remain dormant but with solo homers by Jose Altuve and the still phenomenal rookie, Jeremy Pena, the Astros took a 2-0 lead into the ninth inning.

Astros starters have surrendered two runs in the last 24. 2 innings pitched, the two runs on a home run against Justin Verlander.

Relief pitching has been terrific as well, until Ryan Pressly, just off IL, came in last night to close out the Tigers, and then promptly allowed the Cats to tie the game by surrendering a two-run homer.

But the Astros had one more chance in the bottom of the ninth to avoid the crap-shoot of modern-day extra innings, and Yordan Alvarez hit one “deep-deep-deep...He’s watching as it goes...off the wall.”

It was a long single. My high school coach would have had any one of us run laps for that.

But it was ok. Yuli Gurriel walked to put Alvarez on second where he belonged anyway, and Kyle Tucker did a thing yet again. Besides hitting a walk-off single it was particularly gratifying to me that he hit it to the left side of the infield against the shift.

Tucker isn’t a rookie anymore, and he’s not that pure pull-hitter everyone still seems to think he is. Way to go King Tuck.

But...Bats still need to wake up.

It’s Luis Garcia (ERA 4.15) against Detroit rookie Beau Briske (3.60 ERA in 10 innings pitched)

Here are the lineups.

Media Access

Game 2: Friday, May 6th @ 7:10 pm CDT

Listen: Tigers - WXYT 97.1 FM / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Tigers - Bally Sports Detroit / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW