Astros Crawfish Boil: May 6th, 2022

Astros News
- Things got a little dicey in the 9th yesterday, but luckily Kyle Tucker wasn’t feeling like extra innings (Astros.com)
- And here are highlights from last night’s walk off win (MLB Video)
- Even with the blown save, the return of Ryan Pressly makes the bullpen that much stronger (The Athletic, $$$)
- Yordan Alvarez committed the sin of admiring a double like it was a homer last night, and ended up with just a single (Sports Radio 610)
- It’s Jose Altuve’s 32nd birthday today, so let’s have a look at some of the slugger’s pictures through the years (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
Around the League
- The Brewers are on a crazy power surge lately, having mashed 20 taters in their last 6 games (MLB.com)
- Looks like Correa may be heading to the IL with a broken finger (Sporting News)
- If you think the Astros blowing a two-run lead in the top of the ninth was bad, wait until you hear what happened at the Phillies-Mets game (ESPN)
- The Mets’ rotation has really stepped up its game to cover over the Jacob deGrom sized hole in it (FanGraphs)
- Here are the 18 pitchers most likely to be on the move sometime before the trade deadline (MLB Trade Rumors)
