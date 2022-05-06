Astros Prospect Report: May 5th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (11-16) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)
Solomon started for the Space Cowboys last night and pitched well allowing just 1 run over 5 innings. In the middle of the 6th, Sugar Land went into a 2 hour rain delay. The game resumed and in the 7th, the Space Cowboys scored 2 runs on RBI doubles from McKenna and Manea. The bullpen was great with Enoli tossing 2 scoreless innings and James tossing a scoreless 9th to pick up the save.
Note: Solomon has a 3.47 ERA this season.
- David Hensley, 2B: 1-for-3, BB
- Pedro Leon, CF: 1-for-3, BB
- J.J. Matijevic, LF: 1-for-4, SB
- Alex De Goti, 3B: 1-for-3, R, 2B
- Alex McKenna, RF: 1-for-3, R, 2B
- Scott Manea, C: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI
- Peter Solomon, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Seth Martinez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Josh James, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (9-15) lost 11-8 (BOX SCORE)
Record started for the Hooks and allowed 3 runs over 1.1 innings. Sprinkle and Horrell were next out of the pen and they allowed a run each. The offense got on the board in the first on a Diaz RBI single and a Berryhill RBI double. In the 3rd they got a run on a Dirden bases loaded walk and then in the 4th they got two more runs on a Valdez RBI single and Berryhll RBI groundout. The game was tied at 5 going into the 8th but the Hooks ended up pitching a position player, Alvarez, who allowed 6 runs in the 8th and 9th. The Hooks got 3 back in the 9th on a Berryhill RBI double, Whitcomb sac fly and another run scoring on a wild pitch but that would be it from the offense as the Hooks fell 11-8.
Note: Valdez has 20 RBI in 20 games this season.
- Wilyer Abreu, LF: 3-for-4, 3 R, 3 2B, BB
- Enmanuel Valdez, 2B: 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI, 2 BBB
- Yainer Diaz, 1B: 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI, BB
- Luke Berryhill, DH: 3-for-5, R, 2 2B, 3 RBI
- Shay Whitcomb, 3B: 0-for-4, RBI
- Justin Dirden, CF: 0-for-4, RBI
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Michael Horrell, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Chandler Casey, RHP: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Jose Alvarez, RHP: 2.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (4-20) lost 13-6 (BOX SCORE)
Gaither started and allowed 1 run over 1.1 innings and he was relieved by Peck who allowed 4 runs in 1.2 innings. The Tourists got on the board in the 3rd on a Rodriguez solo HR. Tokar was next out of the pen and he really struggled allowing 8 runs in 4 innings. The Tourists got another run in the 6th on a Brewer bases loaded walk. In the 8th, the Tourists for 4 more runs on a Sandle solo HR and a Correa 3 run double. That was it from the offense as they were unable to complete the comeback.
Note: Sandle has homered in 3 straight games.
- Michael Sandle, RF: 1-for-5, R, HR, RBI
- Will Wagner, 3B: 0-for-2, R, 2 BB
- Colin Barber, LF: 1-for-4, R, SB
- Jordan Brewer, DH: 0-for-3, RBI, BB
- Zach Daniels, CF: 0-for-2, R, 2 BB
- J.C. Correa, C: 1-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI
- Nerio Rodriguez, 1B: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Ray Gaither, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Hunter Peck, LHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Heitor Tokar, RHP: 4.0 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Danny Cody, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (9-15) lost 6-2 (BOX SCORE)
Cobos got the start and pitched well striking out 5 over 5 scoreless innings. He was relieved by Salgado who allowed 6 runs in the 6th, though all but one was unearned. The offense finally got on the board in the 9th on a Ramirez 2 run single but that would be it from the offense as they fell 6-2.
Note: Cobos has a 1.98 ERA this season.
- Leosdany Molina, SS: 1-for-4, 2B
- Quincy Hamilton, DH: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Miguel Palma, C: 0-for-2, R, 2 BB
- Joey Loperfido, LF: 2-for-3, BB
- Kenedy Corona, RF: 1-for-4, 2B
- Yeuris Ramirez, 2B: 1-for-4, 2 RBI
- Franny Cobos, RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- Bryant Salgado, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: TBD - 7:05 CT
CC: TBD - 6:35 CT
AV: Ernesto Jaquez (-.— ERA) - 5:30 CT
FV: TBD - 6:05 CT
