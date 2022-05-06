Astros Prospect Report: May 5th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (11-16) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Solomon started for the Space Cowboys last night and pitched well allowing just 1 run over 5 innings. In the middle of the 6th, Sugar Land went into a 2 hour rain delay. The game resumed and in the 7th, the Space Cowboys scored 2 runs on RBI doubles from McKenna and Manea. The bullpen was great with Enoli tossing 2 scoreless innings and James tossing a scoreless 9th to pick up the save.

Note: Solomon has a 3.47 ERA this season.

Peter Solomon , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Seth Martinez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN) Josh James, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (9-15) lost 11-8 (BOX SCORE)

Record started for the Hooks and allowed 3 runs over 1.1 innings. Sprinkle and Horrell were next out of the pen and they allowed a run each. The offense got on the board in the first on a Diaz RBI single and a Berryhill RBI double. In the 3rd they got a run on a Dirden bases loaded walk and then in the 4th they got two more runs on a Valdez RBI single and Berryhll RBI groundout. The game was tied at 5 going into the 8th but the Hooks ended up pitching a position player, Alvarez, who allowed 6 runs in the 8th and 9th. The Hooks got 3 back in the 9th on a Berryhill RBI double, Whitcomb sac fly and another run scoring on a wild pitch but that would be it from the offense as the Hooks fell 11-8.

Note: Valdez has 20 RBI in 20 games this season.

Joe Record , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

1.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Michael Horrell , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Chandler Casey , RHP: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

3.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Jose Alvarez, RHP: 2.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (4-20) lost 13-6 (BOX SCORE)

Gaither started and allowed 1 run over 1.1 innings and he was relieved by Peck who allowed 4 runs in 1.2 innings. The Tourists got on the board in the 3rd on a Rodriguez solo HR. Tokar was next out of the pen and he really struggled allowing 8 runs in 4 innings. The Tourists got another run in the 6th on a Brewer bases loaded walk. In the 8th, the Tourists for 4 more runs on a Sandle solo HR and a Correa 3 run double. That was it from the offense as they were unable to complete the comeback.

Note: Sandle has homered in 3 straight games.

Ray Gaither , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Hunter Peck , LHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Heitor Tokar , RHP: 4.0 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Danny Cody, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (9-15) lost 6-2 (BOX SCORE)

Cobos got the start and pitched well striking out 5 over 5 scoreless innings. He was relieved by Salgado who allowed 6 runs in the 6th, though all but one was unearned. The offense finally got on the board in the 9th on a Ramirez 2 run single but that would be it from the offense as they fell 6-2.

Note: Cobos has a 1.98 ERA this season.

Franny Cobos , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Bryant Salgado, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: TBD - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Ernesto Jaquez (-.— ERA) - 5:30 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT