Astros Prospect Report: May 4th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (10-16) lost 7-1 (BOX SCORE)

Brinson put the Space Cowboys on the board in the second inning with a solo HR to left. Donato started for Sugar Land and allowed 4 runs in 2.2 innings. Bielak pitched in relief and went 3 innings allowing 2 runs. Hernandez and Rosscup had scoreless outings but the offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 7-1.

Note: Hensley is hitting .301 with a .433 OBP this season.

Chad Donato , RHP: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

2.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 K Jon Olczak , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Brandon Bielak , RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Ronel Blanco , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Nick Hernandez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Zac Rosscup, LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (9-14) lost 9-6 (BOX SCORE)

Brown started for the Hooks and went 3.1 innings allowing 4 runs, 3 earned. The offense got on the board in the first when a run scored on a double play and a Dirden RBI single. In the 3rd, Diaz connected on a solo HR, his 2nd of the season. Robaina allowed 3 runs in relief as the Mission extended their lead. The Hooks would rally for 3 runs in the 7th on a Berryhill bases loaded walk and RBI groundouts from Whitcomb and Dirden. Unfortunately that was all from the offense as they fell 9-6.

Note: Diaz has 14 RBI in 21 games this season.

Tyler Brown , RHP: 3.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

3.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Chandler Casey , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Julio Robaina , LHP: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

2.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Jojanse Torres , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (4-19) lost 14-3 (BOX SCORE)

Brown started for the Tourists and lasted 5 innings allowing 3 runs. Asheville got on the board in the 3rd on a Sandle 3 run HR, his 3rd HR of the season. Brown was relieved by Taveras who allowed 7 runs only retiring one batter. The large deficit was too much for the offense to overcome as they fell 14-3.

Note: Sandle is hitting .307 this season.

Aaron Brown , RHP: 5.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

5.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Diosmerky Taveras , RHP: 0.1 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 0 K Cole McDonald , RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Derek West, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (9-14) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Guilamo started the scoring for the Woodpeckers with a solo HR in the 3rd inning. Santos got the start and was solid striking out 4 over 4 innings while allowing just 1 unearned run. In the 6th, Loperfido gave them the lead with an RBI single. After the RiverDogs tied the game up in the 7th, Hamilton gave the Woodpeckers the lead again with a solo HR in the 8th inning. Betances struck out the side in the 9th to pick up the save.

Note: Santos has 23 K in 17 innings this season.

Alex Santos , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Freylin Garcia , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Jacob Coats , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN) Jose Betances, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (SAVE)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Peter Solomon (3.93 ERA) - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Ray Gaither (4.97 ERA) - 5:30 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT