Astros Crawfish Boil: May 5th, 2022

Astros News
- It was a complete team win yesterday afternoon as the Astros downed the Mariners 7-2 to secure the sweep behind JV’s latest gem (Astros.com)
- Highlights here (MLB Video)
- Verlander’s return to form should put the rest of the league on notice (Houston Chronicle)
- Jose Altuve taking a foul ball to the beans yesterday is proof that the man just can’t catch a break (Sports Radio 610)
- Jeremy Peña doesn’t want to be the Astros’ newest Carlos Correa, he just wants to be Jeremy Peña (New York Times)
Around the League
- Kelsie Whitmore captured another little bit of history, becoming the first woman to pitch in the Atlantic League (MLB.com)
- How will 2022’s new dead ball era look in comparison to the juiced ball one we’re leaving behind? (Yahoo! News)
- Things got a little weird in Miami last night when an umpire checking Madison Bumgarner’s hand clearly tried to get into a staring match with him (ESPN)
- The Braves’ outfield has gotten off to a slow start this season as the defending champs haven’t quite lived up to the hype (FanGraphs)
- Last night Aaron Judge met up with the fans who exchanged his home run ball in Toronto, giving this kid the memory of a lifetime (MLB.com)
- Rowdy Tellez had himself a night yesterday, setting a new Brewers record with 8 RBI’s (MLB.com)
