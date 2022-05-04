Astros Crawfish Boil: May 5th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- The Astros held the Mariners down for the second straight game to secure Dusty Baker’s 2,000th managerial win (Astros.com)
- And here are some facts about the man himself as he celebrated that career milestone after a lifetime full of them (Astros.com)
- It’s kind of crazy when you think about it, but his reach as a manager extends over a generation of baseball players (Astros.com)
- After the game, Dusty talked about his managerial road and what brought him to this moment (Houston Chronicle)
- There was another cool moment for the Baker family last night as his sun Darren Baker hit a walk off sac fly in high-A ball (Astros.com)
- Jeremy Peña is beginning to really step into his role for the Astros (The Athletic, $$$)
- As is Cristian Javier, who is looking like he might just become a more permanent fixture in the rotation (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
Around the League
- Super cool moment in Toronto last night as a young Aaron Judge fan received the souvenir of a lifetime (MLB.com)
- Scoring around the league is way down and it looks like the new baseball is culprit (ESPN)
- Eric Hosmer is finally making his contract in San Diego look worthwhile (FanGraphs)
- Buck Showalter is unimpressed that MLB is punishing his team for throwing at batters (Sports Illustrated)
- A rare but classy moment as umpire Chad Fairchild acknowledged that he missed a couple of calls to Chris Bassitt (Yahoo! News)
- Looks like the Twins will be without Miguel Sano for a while as the slugger is set to undergo knee surgery (MLB Trade Rumors)
