Astros Prospect Report: May 3rd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (10-15) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

Ivey started for the Space Cowboys and went 3 innings allowing 5 runs, all in the first, while striking out 5. Sugar Land got their first run in the first inning on a Matijevic sac fly. In the 4th, Brinson added a solo HR for the second run. Pressly relieved Ivey and tossed a perfect inning on 6 pitches in his rehab appearance. The Space Cowboys got another run back in the 8th on a Leon triple and he scored on an error. Brown relieved Pressly and was dominant tossing 5 scoreless innings with 8 strikeouts to keep the game close. Unfortunately, the offense was unable to complete the comeback as they fell 5-3.

Note: Brown has a 2.35 ERA with 34 K in 23 innings this season.

Tyler Ivey , RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

3.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Ryan Pressly , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Hunter Brown, RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (9-13) lost 9-7 (BOX SCORE)

Macuare started for the Hooks and lasted 4 innings allowing 4 runs. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 3 runs on a a Dirden RBI double and Adolph 2 run HR. In the 4th they picked up 3 more runs on a Dirden solo HR and bases loaded walks to Valdez and Berryhill. Conn relieved Macuare and allowed 3 runs and Henderson also allowed a run in 1 inning in relief. The Hooks would get another run in the 6th on a solo HR by Valdez but that would be it from the offense as they fell 9-7.

Note: Valdez leads the Astros system in HR (5) and RBI (19).

Angel Macuare , RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Devin Conn , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Layne Henderson , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (4-18) lost 8-5 (BOX SCORE)

Gomez started for the Tourists and went 3 innings allowing 4 runs. Correa put the Tourists on the board with a solo HR in the 3rd. Arrighetti pitched in relief and struck out 7 over 3.1 innings, but allowed 4 runs which all came in the 5th. The offense would battle back a bit getting a Sandle solo HR in the 6th and a Lee RBI single in the 7th. Correa would add another HR, this time a 2 run shot to make it 8-5 but that it was it for the comeback as the Tourist fell by that score.

Note: This was Correa’s first multi-homer game of his career.

Cesar Gomez , RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

3.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Danny Cody , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 7 K

3.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 7 K Kyle Gruller, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (8-14) lost 1-0 (BOX SCORE)

Calderon started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. He was relieved by Miley who tossed 3 scoreless innings himself. The offense was quiet picking up just four hits, all singles, during the game. Schroeder came in for the 9th and allowed a run as the RiverDogs walked it off for the 1-0 win.

Note: Calderon has a 2.66 ERA this season.

Carlos Calderon , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Deylen Miley , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Jayson Schroeder, RHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: TBD - 11:05 AM CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Aaron Brown (3.38 ERA) - 5:30 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT