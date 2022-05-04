 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Astros Prospect Report: May 3rd

See how the prospects performed last night!

By Jimmy Price
MLB: MAR 20 Spring Training - Nationals at Astros
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 20: Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown throws the ball from the mound during an MLB spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros at The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 20, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (10-15) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

Ivey started for the Space Cowboys and went 3 innings allowing 5 runs, all in the first, while striking out 5. Sugar Land got their first run in the first inning on a Matijevic sac fly. In the 4th, Brinson added a solo HR for the second run. Pressly relieved Ivey and tossed a perfect inning on 6 pitches in his rehab appearance. The Space Cowboys got another run back in the 8th on a Leon triple and he scored on an error. Brown relieved Pressly and was dominant tossing 5 scoreless innings with 8 strikeouts to keep the game close. Unfortunately, the offense was unable to complete the comeback as they fell 5-3.

Note: Brown has a 2.35 ERA with 34 K in 23 innings this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (9-13) lost 9-7 (BOX SCORE)

Macuare started for the Hooks and lasted 4 innings allowing 4 runs. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 3 runs on a a Dirden RBI double and Adolph 2 run HR. In the 4th they picked up 3 more runs on a Dirden solo HR and bases loaded walks to Valdez and Berryhill. Conn relieved Macuare and allowed 3 runs and Henderson also allowed a run in 1 inning in relief. The Hooks would get another run in the 6th on a solo HR by Valdez but that would be it from the offense as they fell 9-7.

Note: Valdez leads the Astros system in HR (5) and RBI (19).

A+: Asheville Tourists (4-18) lost 8-5 (BOX SCORE)

Gomez started for the Tourists and went 3 innings allowing 4 runs. Correa put the Tourists on the board with a solo HR in the 3rd. Arrighetti pitched in relief and struck out 7 over 3.1 innings, but allowed 4 runs which all came in the 5th. The offense would battle back a bit getting a Sandle solo HR in the 6th and a Lee RBI single in the 7th. Correa would add another HR, this time a 2 run shot to make it 8-5 but that it was it for the comeback as the Tourist fell by that score.

Note: This was Correa’s first multi-homer game of his career.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (8-14) lost 1-0 (BOX SCORE)

Calderon started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. He was relieved by Miley who tossed 3 scoreless innings himself. The offense was quiet picking up just four hits, all singles, during the game. Schroeder came in for the 9th and allowed a run as the RiverDogs walked it off for the 1-0 win.

Note: Calderon has a 2.66 ERA this season.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: TBD - 11:05 AM CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Aaron Brown (3.38 ERA) - 5:30 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT

