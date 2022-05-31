Astros Crawfish Boil: May 31st, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Framber Valdez went the distance for the first time in his career yesterday, turning in a Complete Game, 2-hit performance (Astros.com)
- And here is the man himself talking with Julia Morales after the game (Twitter - AT&T SportsNet SW)
- Highlights here for those who like that sort of pitching performance (Astros.com)
- It was also a good game for those who love monster home runs after Yordan Alvarez absolutely obliterated a couple of baseballs (Sports Radio 610)
- But Yordan was not all that impressed with those moon shots (Twitter - SportsNet SW)
- Here’s a quick update on the Astros’ latest injury issues (MLB Trade Rumors)
- A new book revealed details about Ken Caminiti’s life and here are 10 things you may not have known (Houston Chronicle)
Around the League
- As long as Yordan’s homers were yesterday they weren’t even the longest ones hit that day (MLB.com)
- Josh Hader is continuing to dominate in relief this season, garnering two saves within a 6 hour period (MLB.com)
- The fist quarter of the season is over, making it time for some power rankings (The Ringer)
- Dallas Keuchel is being released by the White Sox after an extremely disappointing start to the season (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Speaking of old friends, Carlos Correa is headed to the IL after testing positive for COVID-19 (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Jonathan Villar had a run in with an exercise band is now going on the IL (Sporting News)
Loading comments...