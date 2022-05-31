 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Astros Crawfish Boil: May 31st, 2022

Yordan Alvarez is a big, big man

By CKuno
/ new
Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.

Astros News

Around the League

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...