Valdez Complete Game, Alvarez, Altuve Dingers, Seal Astros’ 5-1 win over the Oakland A’s.

The first complete game for Framber Valdez and the first Astros complete game this year made it easy for a struggling Astros offense. But the Stros brought their home runs bat to today’s game. getting two monster solo home runs from Yordan Alvarez, one in the fourth (13) and one in the eighth inning (14), plus a two-run oppo-taco shot by Jose Altuve in the fifth inning.

It was more than enough to back Framber Valdez, who took 114 pitches to complete nine innings, allowing only two hits and three walks while compiling seven strikeouts. In typical Framber-form he got 12 groundouts and only two flyouts.

The A’s got their only run on a fourth-inning RBI single by Astros-product and Astros-killer Ramon Laureano.

The Astros handed A’s starter, Paul Blackburn, his first loss of the year. He allowed four runs in 6.2 innings pitched.

Here are the two Yordan blasts.

444 feet for 44. pic.twitter.com/LU6eSNgejd — Houston Astros (@astros) May 30, 2022

And here’s Altuve’s 10th homer of the season.

Cristian Javier takes on Frankie Montas in Game 2 of this three-game series tomorrow at 8:40 CT.

Box Score and Videos Here.