Astros Pitching Drowns the Mariners Yet Again. Stros Take Number 2000 for Dusty Baker 4-0

It’s almost like to get Dusty Baker to his 2000th win, Houston had to go into some kind of time warp.

Last night Astros pitching shut out the Mariners. Tonight they shut out the Mariners again.

Last night the Astros scored their first run in the fourth inning on a Yordan Alvarez home run. Tonight the Astros scored their first run in the fourth inning on a Yordan Alvarez home run.

Yordan's Flexen on the haters. pic.twitter.com/B9UAEd7iL0 — Houston Astros (@astros) May 4, 2022

The Astros scored two more runs last night in the sixth inning thanks to a two-RBI hit by Jeremy Pena. Tonight the Astros scored their next two runs in the sixth inning thanks to a two-RBI hit by Jeremy Pena.

Last night the Astros hit two homers. Tonight the Astros hit two homers.

Ok, Pena didn’t homer tonight like last night. His two-RBI hit was a single.

And the Astros got an extra run thanks to a seventh-inning Jose Altuve solo homer.

It's always a fiesta when Tuve goes to the Crawford Boxes. pic.twitter.com/0VEn7kofyk — Houston Astros (@astros) May 4, 2022

Still, there’s a strange disturbance in the force. Time seems a little stuck here in Houston tonight.

Last night back-end starter Jake Odorizzi threw 6.2 scoreless innings. Tonight, the sixth starter, in only his second start of the year, Cristian Javier, went 5.1 scoreless allowing only two hits and two walks, with four strikeouts, including all three outs in the fourth inning.

Javier was followed by 1.2 scoreless innings by Blake Taylor, and then scoreless innings by Phill Maton and Bryan Abreu, who struck out two to secure win number 2000 for his manager Dusty Baker.

Dusty Baker, Hall of Fame-bound, and well-deserved.

Tomorrow, Justin Verlander goes for the series sweep at 2:10 CT.

Box Score and Videos HERE.