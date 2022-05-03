Astros Crawfish Boil: March 3rd, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Last night’s win was propped up by Odorizzi’s gem after he brought some advice from Verlander to the mound (Astros.com)
- That game also put manager Dusty Baker just one away from 2,000 wins as a manager and further strengthening his Hall of Fame resume (Essentially Sports)
- It also saw Jose Altuve return from the IL after straining a hammy, and he seemed to be running just fine (Houston Chronicle)
- Highlights from the game, including Jeremy Peña’s moonshot, available here (MLB Video)
- Chas McCormick has really seemed to grab on to the starting CF role with both hands (The Athletic, $$$)
- Ryan Pressly will head to Sugar Land for a rehab assignment as his return from the IL draws closer (Sports Radio 610)
- He’ll get to play with Pedro Leon, who is beginning to look pretty damn good at the AAA level (Apollo Houston)
Around the League
- Robinson Cano has parted ways with the Mets after being designated following a stagnant start to 2022 (MLB Trade Rumors)
- This catch by Michael A. Taylor to rob Andrew Kizner of a homer was pretty spectacular (MLB.com)
- Here are the MLB leaderboards after about a month of play (MLB.com)
- Maybe we should just stop paying attention to Trevor Bauer instead of giving him the attention he so very clearly desires (Sports Illustrated)
- A bit of baseball memorabilia recently sold as Jackie Robinson’s 1949 All Star bat went for over $1 million at auction (Sports Illustrated)
