Astros Prospect Report: May 28th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (17-30) lost 14-5 (BOX SCORE)
Solomon got the start for the Space Cowboys but got roughed up allowing 8 runs over 2.1 innings. The first run for Sugar Land came in the second inning on a Manea RBI groundout. In the 5th they got two more on a Julks RBI double and Brinson sac fly. Donato pitched in relief and allowed 6 runs over 5 innings. A Salazar RBI single and Goodrum solo HR gave the Space Cowboys a couple more runs but that would be it as they fell 14-5.
Note: Goodrum is hitting .297 in Triple-A.
- Niko Goodrum, LF: 3-for-5, 2 R, HR, RBI
- Corey Julks, RF: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB
- Lewis Brinson, CF: 1-for-4, R, 2B, RBI
- Alex De Goti, 2B: 0-for-2, R, 3 BB
- David Hensley, 1B: 2-for-5
- Cesar Salazar, DH: 2-for-5, RBI
- Scott Manea, C: 0-for-3, RBI, BB
- Franklin Barreto, 3B: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Peter Solomon, RHP: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 0 K
- Jon Olczak, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Chad Donato, RHP: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (18-26) won 14-13 (BOX SCORE)
Wild game in Corpus Christi last night. Robaina started but struggled allowing 9 runs in 3 innings. The offense got their scoring started in the first on a Valdez RBI single. In the 2nd, Kessinger added a 2 run HR. The Hooks picked up another in the 3rd on a sac fly and then rallied for 5 runs in the 4th on a Berryhill RBI double, Valdez 2 run double, Dirden RBI double and Arias RBI groundout. The Hooks rallied again in the 7th scoring 3 runs on an Abreu RBI groundout, a run scoring on a wild pitch and a Diaz RBI single. Wichita retook the lead in the 8th with 2 runs. The Hooks went into the 9th down 13-12 but would rally getting a Valdez RBI double to tie it and an Arias RBI single to walk it off for the 14-13 win.
Note: Valdez is hitting .348 with 38 RBI in 38 games this season.
- Wilyer Abreu, CF: 2-for-5, 3 R, 2B, RBI, BB
- Luke Berryhill, C: 3-for-5, 3 R, 2 2B, RBI, BB
- Enmanuel Valdez, 2B: 3-for-3, 2 R, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 3 BB
- Yainer Diaz, 1B: 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB
- Justin Dirden, RF: 1-for-4, 2B, BB
- Bryan Arias, DH: 1-for-6, 2 RBI
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 0-for-4, R, BB, SB
- Grae Kessinger, 3B: 1-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Jose Alvarez, LF: 1-for-4, 2 R, BB, SB
- Julio Robaina, RHP: 3.0 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
- Layne Henderson, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Chandler Casey, RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Devin Conn, RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)
A+: Asheville Tourists (16-27) won 8-4 (BOX SCORE)
Gomez started for the Tourists and was phenomenal striking out 9 over 6 scoreless innings. Hamilton put the Tourists on the board in the first with an RBI double. Their 2nd run came in the 6th on a Correa RBI single. In the 8th, the Tourists put together some insurance runs scoring 6 on a Stevens 2 run HR, Lee RBI single, Hamilton 2 run single and a run scoring on an error. Brown allowed 4 in the 9th but was able to close to the door for the 8-4 win.
Note: Correa is hitting .382 with 19 RBI in May.
- Colin Barber, RF: 3-for-5, R, 2B
- Will Wagner, 2B: 0-for-4, R, BB
- Michael Sandle, LF: 1-for-5, R, 2B
- Quincy Hamilton, DH: 3-for-5, R, 2B, 3 RBI
- J.C. Correa, 3B: 3-for-3, R, RBI, BB
- Chad Stevens, SS: 2-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Zach Daniels, CF: o-for-3, R, BB
- AJ Lee, 1B: 1-for-3, R, RBI, BB
- Cesar Gomez, RHP: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K (WIN)
- Aaron Brown, RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (SAVE)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (19-25) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
The Woodpeckers got on the board in the first on a solo HR from Corona. Matthew started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs in his 1 inning of work. Next in was Salgado who allowed 2 runs over 4 innings. The Woodpeckers got two more in the 8th on a Cerny RBI triple and a run scoring on an error. Ullola went 3 scoreless innings in relief but the Woodpeckers were unable to rally and fell 4-3.
Note: Corona has 5 HR, 13 RBI in May.
- Jaxon Hallmark, CF: 1-for-4, BB, SB
- Kenedy Corona, LF: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Joey Loperfido, 1B: 1-for-2, R, 2 BB
- Logan Cerny, RF: 2-for-4, R, 3B, RBI
- Tyler Whitaker, SS: 1-for-4, SB
- Zack Matthews, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Bryant Salgado, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Miguel Ullola, RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: Jonathan Bermudez (7.96 ERA) - 7:05 CT
CC: TBD - 6:05 CT
AV: TBD - 12:05 CT
FV: TBD - 12:00 CT
Loading comments...