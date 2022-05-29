Astros Prospect Report: May 28th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (17-30) lost 14-5 (BOX SCORE)

Solomon got the start for the Space Cowboys but got roughed up allowing 8 runs over 2.1 innings. The first run for Sugar Land came in the second inning on a Manea RBI groundout. In the 5th they got two more on a Julks RBI double and Brinson sac fly. Donato pitched in relief and allowed 6 runs over 5 innings. A Salazar RBI single and Goodrum solo HR gave the Space Cowboys a couple more runs but that would be it as they fell 14-5.

Note: Goodrum is hitting .297 in Triple-A.

Peter Solomon , RHP: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 0 K

2.1 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 0 K Jon Olczak , RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Chad Donato, RHP: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (18-26) won 14-13 (BOX SCORE)

Wild game in Corpus Christi last night. Robaina started but struggled allowing 9 runs in 3 innings. The offense got their scoring started in the first on a Valdez RBI single. In the 2nd, Kessinger added a 2 run HR. The Hooks picked up another in the 3rd on a sac fly and then rallied for 5 runs in the 4th on a Berryhill RBI double, Valdez 2 run double, Dirden RBI double and Arias RBI groundout. The Hooks rallied again in the 7th scoring 3 runs on an Abreu RBI groundout, a run scoring on a wild pitch and a Diaz RBI single. Wichita retook the lead in the 8th with 2 runs. The Hooks went into the 9th down 13-12 but would rally getting a Valdez RBI double to tie it and an Arias RBI single to walk it off for the 14-13 win.

Note: Valdez is hitting .348 with 38 RBI in 38 games this season.

Julio Robaina , RHP: 3.0 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Layne Henderson , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Chandler Casey , RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Devin Conn, RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)

A+: Asheville Tourists (16-27) won 8-4 (BOX SCORE)

Gomez started for the Tourists and was phenomenal striking out 9 over 6 scoreless innings. Hamilton put the Tourists on the board in the first with an RBI double. Their 2nd run came in the 6th on a Correa RBI single. In the 8th, the Tourists put together some insurance runs scoring 6 on a Stevens 2 run HR, Lee RBI single, Hamilton 2 run single and a run scoring on an error. Brown allowed 4 in the 9th but was able to close to the door for the 8-4 win.

Note: Correa is hitting .382 with 19 RBI in May.

Cesar Gomez , RHP: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K (WIN) Aaron Brown, RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (19-25) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got on the board in the first on a solo HR from Corona. Matthew started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs in his 1 inning of work. Next in was Salgado who allowed 2 runs over 4 innings. The Woodpeckers got two more in the 8th on a Cerny RBI triple and a run scoring on an error. Ullola went 3 scoreless innings in relief but the Woodpeckers were unable to rally and fell 4-3.

Note: Corona has 5 HR, 13 RBI in May.

Zack Matthews , RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Bryant Salgado , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Miguel Ullola, RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Jonathan Bermudez (7.96 ERA) - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:05 CT

AV: TBD - 12:05 CT

FV: TBD - 12:00 CT