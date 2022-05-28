Filed under: Game 47 Thread. May 28, 2022, 9:10 CT. Astros @ Mariners Jose Urquidy takes the mound hoping to even the series By William Metzger(bilbos) May 28, 2022, 5:29pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 47 Thread. May 28, 2022, 9:10 CT. Astros @ Mariners Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports More From The Crawfish Boxes Astros Prospect Report: May 27th A Random Plate Appearance: Preston Wilson Mariners ambush Verlander, Astros to win series opener 6-1 Game 46 Thread. May 27, 2022, 8:40 CT. Astros @ Mariners A trip to the injured list turned José Altuve’s season around Astros Prospect Report: May 26th Loading comments...
Loading comments...