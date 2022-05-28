Astros Prospect Report: May 27th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (17-29) lost 9-5 (BOX SCORE)

Dubin started for the Space Cowboys and allowed 5 runs over 3 innings. Sugar Land scored 4 runs in the 2nd inning on a Manea RBI single and Barreto 3 run HR. El Paso extended their lead getting 4 runs off of Bielak. Sugar Land got one back in the 7th on a Hensley RBI groundout but that would be it from the offense as the Space Cowboys fells 9-5.

Note: Julks is hitting .338 in May.

Shawn Dubin , RHP: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Brandon Bielak , RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Nick Hernandez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (17-26) lost 8-6 (BOX SCORE)

Melendez started for the Hooks and allowed 4 runs over 3 innings. The Hooks first run came in the second on a wild pitch. The Wind Surge picked up 4 more runs getting 2 runs off of West and 2 runs off of Ruppenthal. The Hooks picked up 2 in the 6th on an Alvarez RBI single and Abreu bases loaded walk. In the 8th, the Hooks cut the deficit scoring 3 runs an an Abreu RBI single and Valdez 2 run single. Unfortunately that was it from the offense as the Hooks fell 8-6.

Note: Diaz has 33 RBI in 39 games this season.

Jaime Melendez , RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Derek West , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Joe Record, RHP: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (15-27)

Game 1 - won 3-0 (BOX SCORE)

McDermott started for the Tourists and was great striking out 8 over 6 scoreless innings. Wagner put the Tourists on the board in the first with a solo HR. In the 2nd, Stevens added a solo HR to make it 2-0. Sandle added some insurance in the 5th with an RBI double. Cody came on for the 7th (the last inning) and had a 1-2-3 frame to pick up the save and seal the game one win.

Note: McDermott last 5 outings: 1.87 ERA, 24 IP, 34 K

Chayce McDermott , RHP: 6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K (WIN) Danny Cody, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

Game 2 - lost 3-1 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti started game two for the Tourists and pitched well striking out 8 over 5 innings while allowing 2 runs, 1 earned. The Tourists lone run on the night game on a Hamilton solo HR in the 6th. The offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 3-1 in game two.

Note: Arrighetti has 53 K in 37.1 innings this season.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K Cole McDonald, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (19-24) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Miley started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 1 run over 5 innings while striking out 7. The offense for the Woodpeckers was quiet until the 7th when Whitaker gave them the lead on a 3 run HR, his third of the season. Santos relieved Miley and pitched well but allowed a solo HR in the 8th. In the 9th, Santos retired two batters and then allowed a walk-off 2 run HR as the Woodpeckers fell 4-3.

Note: Santos has 43 K in 33.2 innings this season.

Deylen Miley , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K Alex Santos, RHP: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: TBD - 7:35 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Cesar Gomez (8.76 ERA) - 5:05 CT

FV: TBD - 4:00 CT