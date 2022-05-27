Astros Prospect Report: May 26th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (167-28) won 7-0 (BOX SCORE)
The Space Cowboys got on the board in the first when a run scored on a double play. In the 3rd inning they picked up 3 on a Brinson 2 run HR and McKenna RBI single. Julks added some insurance in the 6th with a 2 run HR to make it 6-0. Brown started for the Space Cowboys and was dominant. He tossed 7 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks. Brown ran it up to 99.1 MPH with the fastball and had a strikeout on a 95.4 MPH slider. He was phenomenal. Brinson added a solo HR in the 9th for the 7th run and Blanco and James closed it out with scoreless innings to seal the 7-0 win.
Note: Brown has a 2.01 ERA with 56 K in 40.1 innings this season.
- Niko Goodrum, 1B: 1-for-4, 2 R
- Corey Julks, LF: 2-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Pedro Leon, CF: 0-for-4, R, BB
- Lewis Brinson, RF: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI, BB
- Alex De Goti, 2B: 1-for-5, R
- David Hensley, 3B: 3-for-4, 2 2B, BB
- Alex McKenna, DH: 1-for-3, RBI, 2 BB
- Hunter Brown, RHP: 7.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 K (WIN)
- Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Josh James, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (17-25) win 9-5 (BOX SCORE)
Endersby started for the Hooks and struggled a bit allowing 5 runs in 4.2 innings. The Hooks got on the board in the first though scoring 2 runs on a Valdez RBI single and Diaz RBI groundout. After falling behind 5-2, the Hooks tied it up in the 3rd scoring 3 runs on a Valdez RBI double and Diaz 2 run HR. In the 5th, Whitcomb gave the Hooks the lead with a 2 run HR to left. Henderson relieved Endersby and tossed 1.1 scoreless. The Hooks picked up 2 more runs in the 7th on a Whitcomb sac fly and Kessinger RBI single. Sprinkle struck out 5 over 2 scoreless in relief and
Note: Diaz has 33 RBI in 39 games this season.
- Wilyer Abreu, CF: 1-for-4, R, SB
- Luke Berryhill, 1B: 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB
- Enmanuel Valdez, RF: 2-for-5, R, 2B, 2 RBI
- Yainer Diaz, C: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB
- Justin Dirden, LF: 1-for-5, R
- Bryan Arias, 3B: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Shay Whitcomb, 2B: 2-for-3, R, HR, 3 RBI
- Grae Kessinger, SS: 1-for-3, RBI, BB, SB
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Layne Henderson, RHP: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Jojanse Torres, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (14-26) POSTPONED
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (19-23) won 5-3 (BOX SCORE)
The Woodpeckers got the scoring started on a Loperfido 2 run single in the 3rd inning. Calderon started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs over 4 innings. In the 5th, the Woodpeckers took the lead on a Molina RBI double. Barry went 3.2 innings in relief and allowed 1 run. The game would go to extra innings and in the 10th Corona gave the Woodpeckers the lead on a 2 run HR. Garcia closed it out with a scoreless 10th to seal the win.
Note: Corona has 5 HR, 16 RBI in May.
- Jaxon Hallmark, CF: 1-for-5, R
- Kenedy Corona, LF: 3-for-5, 3 R, HR, 2 RBI
- Leosdany Molina, SS: 3-for-5, 2B, RBI
- Joey Loperfido, DH: 1-for-5, 2 RBI
- Victor Mascai, 1B: 1-for-4, R
- Carlos Calderon, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Shea Barry, RHP: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K
- Jayson Schroeder, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Freylin Garcia, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: Shawn Dubin (5.74 ERA) - 7:35 CT
CC: TBD - 7:05 CT
AV: Chayce McDermott (4.22 ERA) - 4:05 CT
FV: TBD - 6:00 CT
Loading comments...