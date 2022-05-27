Astros Crawfish Boil: May 27th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- JV looks to extend his scoreless inning streak as he goes for his 7th straight win in Seattle tonight (AP News)
- Hunter Brown was absolutely on point for the Space Cowboys last night (Twitter - MLB Pipeline)
- Speaking of prospects, these may just be the ten best rookie seasons in Astros history (Houston Chronicle)
Around the League
- Brett Phillips brings a certain joy that can feel decidedly lacking in baseball sometimes (Sports Illustrated)
- J.D. Martinez is heating up for Boston as the Red Sox look to recover from their awful start (MLB.com)
- Josh Donaldson provided a tepid apology to Tim Anderson, though it came a few days too late (ESPN)
- Josh Hader has returned to Milwaukee’s bullpen after dealing with personal issues, and it looks like he didn’t miss a beat (MLB.com)
- MLB is letting teams know that they need to step up their game when it comes to accommodating the women who travel with teams in professional capacities (ESPN)
