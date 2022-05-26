Astros Crawfish Boil: May 26th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Cristian Javier came out firing last night, going a strong 5.2 innings as the Astros won the rubber game and series against the Guardians (Astros.com)
- Highlights from that game here (MLB Video)
- Mauricio Dubon recently talked about what it meant to be an icon for Honduran baseball in the majors (Astros.com)
- What’s going on with Alex Bregman and this slump he’s been in? (Houston Chronicle)
- Jeff Bagwell had some harsh words for the myth of “Moneyball” and how 3 ace pitchers may have had more to do with the A’s success (Sports Radio 610)
- Turns out all you need to be invited to throw out a pitch at an Astros game is the ability to dance like Luis Garcia (Twitter - B/R Walk-Off)
- Is Hunter Brown about to force the Astros to make a decision about his future? (Apollo Houston)
Around the League
- Former Astro Brooks Raley reflected on his hometown of Uvalde after the tragedy that took place at his former school (ESPN)
- A new contender for the game of the year has arisen after last night’s barn burner between the Mets and Giants (FanGraphs)
- It seems as though teams may have finally figured out how to pitch to Vladimir Guerrero Jr (MLB.com)
- Ken Griffey Jr. made this teen’s year with an invite to the Hank Aaron Invitational (MLB.com)
- Giancarlo Stanton is headed to the IL after injuring his leg (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Is the Phillies defense finally good enough? (538 Sports)
- Here’s how the free agent power rankings are shaking out as we close in on two months into the season (MLB Trade Rumors)
