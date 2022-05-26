Astros Prospect Report: May 25th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (16-28) lost 16-8 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land jumped out to an early lead with 2 runs in the first on Leon and De Goti RBI doubles. In the 3rd they picked up 4 runs on a Hensley RBI groundout and De Goti 3 run HR. Barreto added a solo HR in the 4th to go up 7-1. France got the start and was pitching well but ran into trouble in the 5th and ended up allowing 6 runs over 4.2 innings. El Paso tied it up at 7 but in the 7th, McKenna gave Sugar Land the lead with an RBI single. In the bottom of the 7th things unraveled as El Paso picked up 9 runs and took a 16-8 lead. The offense was unable to score anything else and fell 16-8.

Note: Leon has a .874 OPS this season.

J.P. France , RHP: 4.2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

4.2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Jon Olczak , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Nick Hernandez , RHP: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Josh James , RHP: 0.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Alex De Goti, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (16-25) win 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Bravo started for the Hooks and after allowing 3 runs in the first, he went 3.2 innings allowing just those 3 runs. The Hooks scored 4 runs in the 3rd on a Diaz 2 run single and Whitcomb 2 run double. Casey tossed 2.1 scoreless innings in relief. After a scoreless inning from Ruppenthal, Conn closed it out with 2 scoreless to seal the 4-3 win.

Note: Valdez is hitting .338 this season.

Jose Bravo , RHP: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Chandler Casey , RHP: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN) Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Devin Conn, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (14-26) lost 3-0 (BOX SCORE)

Jaquez started for the Tourists and allowed 2 runs over 5.2 innings while striking out 6. He was relieved by Coats who struck out 4 over 2.1 innings while allowing 1 run. Wenzel also had a scoreless outing in relief. The offense was quiet though picking up just two hits on the night and failed to score as they lost 3-0.

Note: Coats has31 K in 21.1 innings this season.

Ernesto Jaquez , RHP: 5.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K

5.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K Jacob Coats , RHP: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Palmer Wenzel, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (18-23) lost 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba started for the Woodpeckers and struck out 5 over 3.2 innings while allowing 1 run. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 5th on a Hallmark sac fly. Batista pitched in relief and tossed 4 no-hit innings with 7 strikeouts, but he allowed 2 unearned run. The Woodpeckers scored a run in the 8th on an error but that was it as they fell 3-2.

Note: Batista has 36 K in 25.2 innings this season.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

3.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Kasey Ford , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Edinson Batista, RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: TBD - 7:35 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Chayce McDermott (4.22 ERA) - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT