Game 45 Thread. May 25, 2022, 7:10 CT. Guardians @ Astros

Cristian Javier takes the mound in this rubber match trying to give the Astros the series win over the Guardians

By William Metzger(bilbos)
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the heartbreak of the horrible tragedy in Uvalde, baseball continues. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and all the traumatized people in Uvalde.

As usual, let’s be careful to keep politics out of our comments. I have been very proud of the level of civility and mutual respect in our threads this year. Let’s keep it up.

Media Access

Game 3: Wednesday, May 25th @ 7:10 pm CDT
Listen: Guardians - WTAM 1100 / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010
Watch: Guardians - Bally Sports Great Lakes / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW

