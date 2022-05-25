Astros Prospect Report: May 24th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (16-27) lost 11-10 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got their first run in the 2nd on a Brinson solo HR. The offense added another 6 runs in the 4th on a Julks solo HR, Brinson 2 run double, Manea RBI single and Goodrum 2 run double. Conine got the start and pitched well allowing 2 runs, 1 earned over 5 innings. In the 7th Goodrum added a solo HR. The Space Cowboys took an 8-2 lead into the 7th but El Paso tied it with 3 runs in the 7th and 3 runs in the 8th. The game would go to extra innings and Sugar Land and El Paso exchanged runs in the 10th and 11th. In the 12th, El Paso walked it off for the 11-10 win.

Note: Julks has 7 HR in May.

Brett Conine , RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Jonathan Bermudez , LHP: 2.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Ronel Blanco , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Zac Rosscup , LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Parker Mushinski, LHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (15-25) lost 8-3 (BOX SCORE)

Abreu put the Hooks on the board in the first with a leadoff HR. Tamarez started for the Hooks and struggled allowing 5 runs in 3.2 innings. The Hooks got a couple runs back on a Valdez RBI single in the 5th and Berryhill RBI single in the 7th to cut the lead a bit. The Wind Surge played add on and picked up a few more runs to extend their lead. The Hooks offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 8-3.

Note: Abreu has a .841 OPS this season.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

3.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 K Joe Record , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Adrian Chaidez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (14-25) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

Tokar started for the Tourists and had 6 scoreless innings headed into the 7th before allowing 2 runs. He was relieved by Brockhouse who allowed 2 runs. The Tourists got two of them back in the 8th on a Wagner RBI groundout and Rodriguez RBI groundout. The Grasshoppers tacked on one more in the 9th and the offense went down quietly as the Tourists fell 5-2.

Note: Barber is hitting .341 in May.

Heitor Tokar , RHP: 6.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

6.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Walker Brockhouse , RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Jose Betances, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (18-22) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Mejias started for the Woodpeckers and pitched well allowing 1 run over 6 innings. Swanson relieved Mejias and allowed a run as the Woodpeckers went down 2-0. The offense was quiet all game but in the 9th they tied it up on a Loperfido RBI double and Mascai RBI single. The game went to extra innings and Corona gave the Woodpeckers the lead with an RBI single in the 10th. Unfortunately the Wood Ducks scored two in the bottom of the 10th to walk it off.

Note: Mejias has a 1.98 ERA this season.

Christian Mejias , RHP: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Nic Swanson, RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: J.P. France (4.97 ERA) - 12:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Ernesto Jaquez (5.27 ERA) - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT