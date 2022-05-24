Astros Take the Guardians 7-3 to Even the Series

On this day of tragedy when all Texas and the people of the United States mourn the tragic loss of the school children of Uvalde, the Astros and Guardians played a baseball game, won by the Astros 7-3.

The Guardians started the scoring on a first inning Jose Ramirez homer on the 11th pitch from Astros starter Framber Valdez.

Guardians starter Zack Plesac held the Astros until the third inning when an Alex Bregman double scored Martin Maldonado and Jose Altuve.

The Astros added another run in the fourth on a Chas McCormick double scoring Jeremy Pena.

The Astros busted the game open in the fifth inning starting with back-to-back singles by Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley. With one out Altuve scored on a Yordan Alvarez single followed by a three-run Kyle Tucker homer.

In the sixth inning the Guardians gained back one run when Miles Straw scored on a Jose Ramirez ground out after a leadoff double. The Indians added another run in the seventh when Oscar Hedges scored from second on an attempted 5-4-3 double play.

Framber Valdez finished with seven innings pitched, allowing three runs on seven hits, no walks, with four strikeouts. Hector Neris and Rafael Montero closed out the Indians with scoreless eighth and ninth innings respectively.

Box score and videos here.