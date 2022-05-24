Astros Crawfish Boil: May 24th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- It was not the Astros’ best game when it came to defense and pitching last night (Astros.com)
- Unrecommended highlights here (MLB Video)
- But at least it was nice to see Myles Straw again last night (Sports Radio 610)
- HEB has a new Astros commercial out and we need to see where it stands amongst all the others (Houston Chronicle)
- The Astros’ Sara Goodrum recently sat down to talk about how her love of all sports helped lead her to where she is today (ABC 13)
Around the League
- The Yankees’ Josh Donaldson has received a one-game suspension for his ill-advised comments towards Tim Anderson (ESPN)
- But a lot of people feel that the punishment is rather light considering the racially charged overtones to the whole situation (Sporting News)
- Paul Goldschmidt ended the Cardinals’ game on an exciting note as St. Louis walked it off with a grand slam (MLB.com)
- The Twins also won their game in walk off fashion to run their current win streak up to five games (MLB.com)
- Anaheim’s mayor is resigning over allegations that he fed the Angels confidential information to help them purchase their stadium in exchange for campaign contributions (AP News)
Loading comments...