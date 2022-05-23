Rare Sloppy Defense Sinks Astros. Guardians Take Game One, 6-1

The Astros, who lead the league in defensive runs saved, gifted the Guardians three of their six runs tonight thanks to two critical errors. However, you can’t hang this loss entirely on the defense. Even with tight defense the Astros could not have won with an offense that could not figure out Guardians starter Triston McKenzie.

The Guardians opened the scoring with two unearned runs in the third inning when a throwing error to second by pitcher Luis Garcia with one out scored Luke Maile and placed Miles Straw on third. Straw scored on a groundout by Jose Ramirez.

Ramirez got two more RBI in the fifth with a two-out, two-run homer following a walk to Luke Maile.

Two more runs scored in the seventh off Bryan Abreu when a Jeremy Pena throwing error led to two more runs.

The Astros were shut down by Guardians starter McKenzie but avoided the ignominy of a shutout thanks to an Alex Bregman opposite field, solo homer in the seventh.

Astros starter Luis Garcia got through five innings, allowing four runs, but only two earned, while allowing five hits, two walks, and striking out four.

The Astros and Guardians face off again tomorrow, 7:10 CT. Framber Valdez faces the Guradians’ Zach Plesac.

Box Score and Videos Here.