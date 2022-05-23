Astros Crawfish Boil: May 23rd, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Urquidy showed up to play yesterday afternoon, stifling the Rangers’ offense and leading the Astros to a 3-1 series win (Astros.com)
- Highlights here (MLB Video)
- The Ranger spent all the money in the offseason and they still can’t keep up with the Astros (Houston Chronicle)
- Lance McCullers has progressed to throwing off a mound as his return to the Astros’ rotation progresses (Sports Radio 610)
Around the League
- After seeing Pujols do it the other week, Yadier Molina decided it was his turn to do some pitching (MLB.com)
- The Dodgers lost to the Phillies in unlikely fashion after Max Muncy booted an infield hit and allowed two runs to score (MLB.com)
- Josh Donaldson really thought that popping off on Tim Anderson with a racist nickname was a good decision (Sporting News)
- But Anderson ended up with the last laugh after driving in the runs that put the White Sox in the driver’s seat to win the series (Sporting News)
- Johnny Cueto remains one of baseball’s biggest characters (ESPN)
- The Blue Jays’ infield has yet to deliver on its potential in 2022 (FanGraphs)
- Justin Upton will remain in the AL West after the Mariners picked up his contract (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Hunter and Lexi Pence are now selling coffee for charity, but honestly they had me at “coffee” (The Athletic, $$$)
