Astros Prospect Report: May 22nd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (16-26) won 7-2 (BOX SCORE)

Solomon started for the Space Cowboys and struggled a bit allowing 5 runs, 3 earned over 4.2 innings. The Space Cowboys offense was quiet for most of the game until the 7th when Julks got them on the board with a solo HR. In the 8th, they scored a run on a De Goti sac fly. The Dodgers got a couple more runs and the offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 7-2.

Note: Julks has 6 HR in May.

Peter Solomon , RHP: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

4.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Jon Olczak , RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Nick Hernandez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Josh James, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (14-24) lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the first inning on a Valdez 2 run HR. Robaina started for the Hooks and allowed 1 run over 4 innings of work. Valdez drove in another run in the 5th on an RBI single. He was relieved by Ruppenthal who allowed 3 runs in 1 inning. The Hooks made a comeback in the 7th scoring 3 runs on a Dirden solo HR and another Valdez 2 run HR. Unfortunately the RoughRiders picked up 2 runs to take the lead and the offense was unable to score anything else as they lost 7-6.

Note: Valdez is hitting .339 with a 1.065 OPS this season.

Julio Robaina , LHP: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Jaime Melendez, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (14-24) lost 11-10 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti started for the Tourists and allowed 4 runs over 2.2 innings. The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a Sandle solo HR, and got another run in the 4th on a Daniels solo HR. In the 6th, the Tourists scored two runs on a Stevens groundout. Gomez relieved Arrighetti and pitched well until the 7th when he allow3ed 3 runs as the Dash took the lead. The offense was unable to get anything else going as the Tourists lost 7-4.

Note: Stevens is up to .283 this season.

Aaron Brown , RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Jacob Coats , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Palmer Wenzel , RHP: 0.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Danny Cody , RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Jose Betances, RHP: 0.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (18-21) won 8-7 (BOX SCORE)

Ullola started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs over 3.2 innings while striking out 6. The Woodpeckers first run came on a Guilamo RBI double in the 2nd inning. The Woodpeckers entered the 6th down 3-1 but rallied for 5 runs on a Loperfido 2 run HR, Whitaker solo HR, and Ramirez 2 run HR. Salgado pitched in relief and went 4 innings striking out 6 while allowing 2 runs, 1 earned. Corona added some insurance in the 9th with a 2 run HR. The Cannon Ballers scored 3 in the 9th to make it 8-7 but Foggo was able to hold on to seal the win.

Note: Mascai has a .808 OPS this season.

Miguel Ullola , RHP: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Freylin Garcia , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Bryant Salgado , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K (WIN) Ian Foggo, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

