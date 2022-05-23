 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Astros Prospect Report: May 22nd

See how the prospects performed yesterday

By Jimmy Price
/ new
Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times
The Hooks Enmanuel Valdez slaps the ball into play for the Hooks in their exhibition game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Pete Garcia/Special to the Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (16-26) won 7-2 (BOX SCORE)

Solomon started for the Space Cowboys and struggled a bit allowing 5 runs, 3 earned over 4.2 innings. The Space Cowboys offense was quiet for most of the game until the 7th when Julks got them on the board with a solo HR. In the 8th, they scored a run on a De Goti sac fly. The Dodgers got a couple more runs and the offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 7-2.

Note: Julks has 6 HR in May.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (14-24) lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the first inning on a Valdez 2 run HR. Robaina started for the Hooks and allowed 1 run over 4 innings of work. Valdez drove in another run in the 5th on an RBI single. He was relieved by Ruppenthal who allowed 3 runs in 1 inning. The Hooks made a comeback in the 7th scoring 3 runs on a Dirden solo HR and another Valdez 2 run HR. Unfortunately the RoughRiders picked up 2 runs to take the lead and the offense was unable to score anything else as they lost 7-6.

Note: Valdez is hitting .339 with a 1.065 OPS this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (14-24) lost 11-10 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti started for the Tourists and allowed 4 runs over 2.2 innings. The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a Sandle solo HR, and got another run in the 4th on a Daniels solo HR. In the 6th, the Tourists scored two runs on a Stevens groundout. Gomez relieved Arrighetti and pitched well until the 7th when he allow3ed 3 runs as the Dash took the lead. The offense was unable to get anything else going as the Tourists lost 7-4.

Note: Stevens is up to .283 this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (18-21) won 8-7 (BOX SCORE)

Ullola started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs over 3.2 innings while striking out 6. The Woodpeckers first run came on a Guilamo RBI double in the 2nd inning. The Woodpeckers entered the 6th down 3-1 but rallied for 5 runs on a Loperfido 2 run HR, Whitaker solo HR, and Ramirez 2 run HR. Salgado pitched in relief and went 4 innings striking out 6 while allowing 2 runs, 1 earned. Corona added some insurance in the 9th with a 2 run HR. The Cannon Ballers scored 3 in the 9th to make it 8-7 but Foggo was able to hold on to seal the win.

Note: Mascai has a .808 OPS this season.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...