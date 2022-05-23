Astros Prospect Report: May 22nd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (16-26) won 7-2 (BOX SCORE)
Solomon started for the Space Cowboys and struggled a bit allowing 5 runs, 3 earned over 4.2 innings. The Space Cowboys offense was quiet for most of the game until the 7th when Julks got them on the board with a solo HR. In the 8th, they scored a run on a De Goti sac fly. The Dodgers got a couple more runs and the offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 7-2.
Note: Julks has 6 HR in May.
- Niko Goodrum, LF: 1-for-3, BB
- Alex De Goti, SS: 0-for-3, RBI
- Corey Julks, RF: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Scott Manea, 1B: 0-for-2, R, BB
- Peter Solomon, RHP: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Jon Olczak, RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Nick Hernandez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Josh James, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (14-24) lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks got on the board in the first inning on a Valdez 2 run HR. Robaina started for the Hooks and allowed 1 run over 4 innings of work. Valdez drove in another run in the 5th on an RBI single. He was relieved by Ruppenthal who allowed 3 runs in 1 inning. The Hooks made a comeback in the 7th scoring 3 runs on a Dirden solo HR and another Valdez 2 run HR. Unfortunately the RoughRiders picked up 2 runs to take the lead and the offense was unable to score anything else as they lost 7-6.
Note: Valdez is hitting .339 with a 1.065 OPS this season.
- Justin Dirden, LF: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2B, HR, RBI
- Luke Berryhill, 1B: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Enmanuel Valdez, 3B: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 HR, 5 RBI
- Yainer Diaz, DH: 1-for-4, BB
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 1-for-5, 2B
- Bryan Arias, RF: 1-for-4, BB
- Jose Alvarez, C: 2-for-4
- Luis Guerrero, CF: 1-for-4, R, SB
- Julio Robaina, LHP: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Jaime Melendez, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (14-24) lost 11-10 (BOX SCORE)
Arrighetti started for the Tourists and allowed 4 runs over 2.2 innings. The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a Sandle solo HR, and got another run in the 4th on a Daniels solo HR. In the 6th, the Tourists scored two runs on a Stevens groundout. Gomez relieved Arrighetti and pitched well until the 7th when he allow3ed 3 runs as the Dash took the lead. The offense was unable to get anything else going as the Tourists lost 7-4.
Note: Stevens is up to .283 this season.
- Cristian Gonzalez, SS: 1-for-5, R
- Michael Sandle, RF: 0-for-4, R, BB
- J.C. Correa, DH: 1-for-5, 2 R, HR, RBI
- Nerio Rodriguez, 1B: 0-for-3, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB
- Zach Daniels, CF: 1-for-2, 3 R, HR, 2 RBI, 3 BB, SB
- Chad Stevens, 2B: 3-for-5, 3 RBI, SB
- C.J. Stubbs, C: 1-for-5, R, HR, RBI
- Aaron Brown, RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- Jacob Coats, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Palmer Wenzel, RHP: 0.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Danny Cody, RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Jose Betances, RHP: 0.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (18-21) won 8-7 (BOX SCORE)
Ullola started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs over 3.2 innings while striking out 6. The Woodpeckers first run came on a Guilamo RBI double in the 2nd inning. The Woodpeckers entered the 6th down 3-1 but rallied for 5 runs on a Loperfido 2 run HR, Whitaker solo HR, and Ramirez 2 run HR. Salgado pitched in relief and went 4 innings striking out 6 while allowing 2 runs, 1 earned. Corona added some insurance in the 9th with a 2 run HR. The Cannon Ballers scored 3 in the 9th to make it 8-7 but Foggo was able to hold on to seal the win.
Note: Mascai has a .808 OPS this season.
- Quincy Hamilton, CF: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Kenedy Corona, LF: 2-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Leosdany Molina, SS: 1-for-5, R, 2B
- Joey Loperfido, 1B: 1-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Tyler Whitaker, RF: 2-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Victor Mascai, DH: 1-for-3, 2 R, 2B, BB
- Yeuris Ramirez, 2B: 2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Freddy Guilamo, C: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB
- Miguel Ullola, RHP: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
- Freylin Garcia, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Bryant Salgado, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K (WIN)
- Ian Foggo, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: OFF
CC: OFF
AV: OFF
FV: OFF
